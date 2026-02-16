Eight Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP Attorneys Named to 2026 Edition of Georgia Super Lawyers

Attorneys from the Atlanta-based law firm of Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP were recently honored in Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine for excellence in the practice of law.

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP is pleased to announce eight partners have been named to the 2026 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers. The firm's attorneys recognized are Jon R. Erickson, Dean R. Fuchs, Aimee D. LaTourette, Andrea L. Pawlak, David L. Turner, Kevin L. Ward, Eric L. Weiss, and J. Zachary Zimmerman.

Georgia Super Lawyers also named Andrea L. Pawlak among the Top 50 Women attorneys as well as one of the Top 100 attorneys in the state.

The publication also honored two associates as 2026 Georgia Rising Stars: James Bernstein and Mike M. Kim.

Super Lawyers is one of the legal industry's most respected rating services, honoring attorneys from over 70 practice areas who have achieved high peer recognition and professional success. The annual list recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state based on a patented, multi-phase selection process involving independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations.

About Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP: Since 1986, Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP has delivered excellent legal services to its clients in a modern format focused on three basic objectives: Respect, Competence, and Efficiency. The firm assists clients in achieving their goals in a wide range of legal matters, including those related to business transactions and litigation, commercial real estate, and employment law.

