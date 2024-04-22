Eighteen Capital Group Hires Jeff Pancone as Director of Maintenance and Capital Projects

I am eager to apply my expertise in collaboration with my colleagues to strategically enhance our projects. Post this

In his new role, Mr. Pancone will develop and execute strategic plans for the maintenance department and capital projects. He will analyze and enhance Eighteen Capital Group's property portfolio, while managing project timelines, budgets, and resources to ensure high standards of quality and performance.

"Eighteen Capital Group's forward-thinking vision for growth and innovation, combined with its exceptional team, is truly inspiring," said Pancone. "I am eager to apply my expertise in collaboration with my colleagues to strategically enhance our projects."

Mr. Pancone brings more than 20 years of experience in maintenance, operations support, residential and commercial build-out projects, and asset management. He recently led operational initiatives for notable construction and renovation projects nationwide at a real estate development firm in Texas. Prior to this, Mr. Pancone held a similar position at a prominent real estate company, managing maintenance operations and capital projects across 128 communities in multiple locations. He comes from a background immersed in the construction industry, having been raised in a family-owned construction business.

About Eighteen Capital Group

Eighteen Capital Group (18CG) is a Leawood, Kansas-based real estate firm, which specializes in the acquisition, transformation, and management of multifamily properties. The firm's diverse real estate portfolio includes nearly 7,000 apartment units in 22 markets across 15 states. Learn more at https://www.18cg.com.

