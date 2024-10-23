Eighty-Five Percent of Consumers Demand DtC Purchasing Access to Craft Spirits

"The data confirms that American adults in general and regular craft spirit drinkers in particular remain dissatisfied with current craft spirits shipping laws. It's time for shipping laws to keep pace with the demand and evolving market," said Alex Koral, Sovos ShipCompliant. Post this

Key trends and highlights from the report include:

Current Spirit Shipping Laws Not Adequate: Only nine states, plus Washington, D.C. , permit interstate DtC spirits shipping. Yet nearly two thirds of Americans (65%) and the majority of regular craft spirits drinkers (81%) want to see changes in current U.S. spirits shipping laws to allow for DtC spirits to be shipped in more states than it is currently legal in.

Purchase Intent and Reviving Revenue: The current DtC shipping restrictions are causing distilleries to leave significant revenue on the table for out-of-state enthusiasts. More than three quarters of regular craft spirits drinkers (77%) have tried a craft spirit while traveling that they wish they could purchase, but is not available near their home, up from 71% in 2022. More than four in five regular craft spirits drinkers (82%) say they would be more likely to try new craft spirit brands if they were able to purchase the spirits via DtC shipping to their home — an increase from 74% two years ago.

"When it comes to craft spirits, there are more choices than ever before—but very few ways for consumers to access them due to antiquated and limited shipping laws," said Margie A.S. Lehrman, CEO of the American Craft Spirits Association. "As consumers increasingly seek more convenient ways to make their purchases, states will need to give spirits producers the tools they need to meet and expand their customer base. It is time to modify and modernize regulations to align with consumer demands for choice and convenience, and create open and fair competition for this innovative industry."

To download the full 2024 Direct-to-Consumer Spirits Shipping Report, visit DtCSpiritsReport.com. Additionally, visit the Sovos ShipCompliant website for the most up-to-date information on the rules and regulations governing DtC spirits shipping.

1 - Defined as those who consume craft spirits once a month or more often.

2 - Sovos ShipCompliant 2023 Direct-to-Consumer Spirits Shipping Report

Consumer Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Sovos ShipCompliant from August 15-19, 2024 among 2,032 U.S. adults ages 21+, among whom 641 drink craft spirits/liquor at least once per month. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level for adults ages 21+, and within +/- 4.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level for those who drink craft spirits/liquor at least once per month. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

