Eiseman Construction Establishes Solar Division with New Project Manager

"We are thrilled to offer our clients the energy efficiency of industry-leading solar roofing products," said Eiseman Construction owner Melissa Eiseman. "Brett comes to us with an impressive track record of managing solar projects and providing exceptional customer service." Tweet this

Waddington previously served as area sales manager at Trinity Solar, SolarCity, and Greenspring Energy, where he worked with residential and commercial consumers to provide solar roofing and other energy-efficient products. As a senior sales executive at Gridless Power, he educated consumers on the benefits of the lithium iron phosphate battery for remote locations that need power and connectivity. Waddington is also experienced in working with homeowners to install new windows, siding, entry doors, and constructed roofing, serving as a remodeling consultant at Power Home Remodeling Group.

"I am delighted to expand Eiseman Construction's services with their new solar division," said Waddington. "This company has always adhered to the highest standards of customer service and exterior renovations, and I am excited to help Eiseman's customers transform their homes with our solar products. I look forward to utilizing my experience in the solar industry to find the right solutions for all of their needs."

Eiseman Construction undertakes a variety of repairs that include‥roofing,‥siding, and carpentry for all exterior needs. The company is experienced with insurance claims and guides customers through the process. Eiseman is affiliated with a wide range of roofing, siding, window, and door manufacturers, including GAF roofing products, CertainTeed roofing and siding, Drexel Metals, James Hardie siding and trim, and Everlast Siding. Some of the company's certifications include GAF "Master Elite Contractor," CertainTeed "Master Shingle Applicator," James Hardie "Master Craftsman Installer," and CertainTeed "Authorized Window Installer."

About Eiseman Construction: A full-service contractor specializing in roofing and exterior remodeling, Eiseman Construction has served residential and commercial clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 50 years. From its headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Eiseman provides services for a variety of projects, from residential housing, multi-family townhouses, and condominium projects to historic and commercial repairs and renovations. Eiseman has got you covered, always.

