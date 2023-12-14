Eiseman Construction Named Best Roofing Company by Bucks County Herald Readers

"We are honored to be included alongside the many excellent businesses and organizations that contribute to the vibrant community of Bucks County," said Melissa Eiseman, owner of Eiseman Construction. Post this

A full-service contractor specializing in roofing and exterior remodeling, Eiseman Construction has served residential clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey for over five decades. From its headquarters in Doylestown, Eiseman provides services for a variety of projects, from residential housing, multi-family townhouses, and condominium projects to historic and repairs and renovations. This year, the company established a new solar division, offering customers the GAF Timberline Solar shingle roofing system designed to produce clean energy.

The Bucks County Herald is an independent nonprofit community news organization. The publication's Best of the Region contest spotlights local organizations in a variety of categories, including business and professional services, home services, arts and entertainment, and education. Winners and finalists were chosen based on reader submissions.

Read the list of Best of the Region winners and finalists.

