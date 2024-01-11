Eiseman Construction Receives Excellence in Community Service Award from Community Associations Institute

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by CAI Keystone for our commitment to community service," said Melissa Eiseman. "Our business has deep roots in Pennsylvania, and it is important to us to actively support the community association industry throughout the Mid-Atlantic." Post this

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by CAI Keystone for our commitment to community service," said Melissa Eiseman, owner of Eiseman Construction. "Our business has deep roots in Pennsylvania, and it is important to us to actively support the community association industry throughout the Mid-Atlantic. We are proud to do our part to help our community shine."

Eiseman Construction has maintained an active presence in CAI Keystone, with employees representing the company on the Awards, Pulse, and Golf Committees. Courtney Dickinson-Mukamuri, Eiseman's director of administration and operations, previously received CAI Keystone's Chapter Shining Star Award and was named among the organization's Emerging Leaders Under 40.

CAI is an international membership organization dedicated to building better communities. The Keystone Chapter serves the community associations industry throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Northern Delaware. The organization provides education and resources to residential condominium, cooperative, and homeowner associations, and to the professionals and suppliers who serve them. CAI Keystone is governed by a board of directors comprised of community association managers, volunteer board members and homeowners, and professional business partners.

About Eiseman Construction: A full-service contractor specializing in roofing and exterior remodeling, Eiseman Construction has served residential clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 50 years. From its headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Eiseman provides services for a variety of projects, from residential housing, multi-family townhouses, and condominium projects to historic repairs and renovations. Eiseman has got you covered, always.

