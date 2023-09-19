Eiseman Construction Sponsors Michener Museum Exhibition on Lenape Histories

"The Michener Art Museum's mission is to promote the rich cultural heritage of our area, and the work of Lenape artists and artisans plays a vital role in the culture and history of this region," said Melissa Eiseman, owner of Eiseman Construction and a member of the museum's board of trustees. Tweet this

Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories considers the power of art to construct and dismantle inaccurate Indigenous histories through a dynamic display of contemporary art by Lenape (also called Delaware) artists in dialogue with historic Lenape ceramics, beadwork, and other cultural objects and representations of Penn's Treaty by European American artists. The exhibition features recent and newly commissioned work that expresses personal and tribal identity and addresses the Lenape's violent displacement from Lenapehoking, the Lenape homeland which encompasses the region where the Michener Art Museum now stands. Through a focus on Lenape art and culture and a critical examination of historical visualizations of Native and European American relationships, Never Broken demonstrates the ways in which art can create, challenge, and rewrite history.

Never Broken: Visualizing Lenape Histories is one in a series of art exhibitions created through a multi-year, multi-institutional partnership formed by the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of the Art Bridges Cohort Program. It was supported by a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation, with additional funding coming from Eiseman Construction, Inc.; Michener Art Museum's Corporate Business Partners, of which Melissa Eiseman serves as chair; and the Dolfinger-McMahon Foundation. The exhibit is presented in collaboration with Lenape Center.

The Michener Art Museum collects, preserves, interprets, and exhibits art, and promotes the region's rich artistic and cultural heritage, with a particular focus on Bucks County. The museum features an extensive collection of Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings and special exhibitions showcasing a wide range of historical and contemporary works. The museum also hosts a variety of programs, including lectures, conversations with artists, gallery talks, artist studio tours, dance performances, and concerts.

About Eiseman Construction: A full-service contractor specializing in roofing and exterior remodeling, Eiseman Construction has served residential and commercial clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 50 years. From its headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Eiseman provides services for a variety of projects, from residential housing, multi-family townhouses, and condominium projects to historic and commercial repairs and renovations. Eiseman has got you covered, always.

