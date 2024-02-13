Eisenhower Fellowships names 2024 Global Program Fellows

Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) announces the selection of 22 exceptional mid-career leaders from five continents for its prestigious 2024 Global Program, nearly six weeks of intensive travel across the United States to meet with experts in their respective fields.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hailing from the fields of medicine, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, finance, space exploration, economic policy, environmental protection, urban planning, philanthropy, academia and the arts, this year's Global Fellows join a vibrant worldwide network of more than 2,500 leaders in some 115 countries. Among those traveling to the U.S. this spring will be EF's first Fellow from Cuba in the organization's more than 70-year history.
The 2024 Global Fellows will arrive in the U.S. in April and return to their home countries May 16 to apply what they have learned and to implement individualized, concrete projects they design to make a positive impact on their societies.
Among the initiatives they plan to explore are an innovative recordkeeping system for public hospitals in Liberia, village-based technical training for women entrepreneurs in Kenya, a comprehensive plan to expand telemedicine services in Colombia, alternative energy solutions for climate change problems in Vietnam, an entertainment franchise devoted to African heritage and culture and a digital platform to confront biases in artificial intelligence systems.
"We look forward to welcoming these innovative leaders to the U.S. for a transformational experience that will help them advance their skills and create new relationships of trust to enhance international understanding," said EF Chairman, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates.
Founded in 1953 and named for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, EF connects outstanding mid-career leaders from all fields to advance the organization's mission of strengthening international understanding through direct dialogue to create a world more peaceful, prosperous and just. Since 1953, more than 2,500 mid-career leaders from 115 countries have benefitted from the unique experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.
Each Eisenhower Fellow travels on a customized itinerary designed to serve their project goals. Typically, they visit six to eight U.S. cities and meet dozens of experts in their fields.
For more information please contact:
Erin Hillman
Vice President, Programs and Operations
Eisenhower Fellowships
250 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
[email protected]
215-546-1738
Media Contact
Erin Hillman, Eisenhower Fellowships, 215-546-1738, [email protected], www.efworld.org
SOURCE Eisenhower Fellowships
Share this article