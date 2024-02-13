Eisenhower Fellowships names 2024 Global Program Fellows

"We look forward to welcoming these innovative leaders to the U.S. for a transformational experience that will help them advance their skills and create new relationships of trust to enhance international understanding," said EF Chairman, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates. Post this

Among the initiatives they plan to explore are an innovative recordkeeping system for public hospitals in Liberia, village-based technical training for women entrepreneurs in Kenya, a comprehensive plan to expand telemedicine services in Colombia, alternative energy solutions for climate change problems in Vietnam, an entertainment franchise devoted to African heritage and culture and a digital platform to confront biases in artificial intelligence systems.

"We look forward to welcoming these innovative leaders to the U.S. for a transformational experience that will help them advance their skills and create new relationships of trust to enhance international understanding," said EF Chairman, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates.

Founded in 1953 and named for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, EF connects outstanding mid-career leaders from all fields to advance the organization's mission of strengthening international understanding through direct dialogue to create a world more peaceful, prosperous and just. Since 1953, more than 2,500 mid-career leaders from 115 countries have benefitted from the unique experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.

Each Eisenhower Fellow travels on a customized itinerary designed to serve their project goals. Typically, they visit six to eight U.S. cities and meet dozens of experts in their fields.

