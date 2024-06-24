Eisenhower Fellowships Names 2024 Women's Leadership Fellows

"History shows that women leaders have repeatedly helped transform their societies for the better and made some of the most significant contributions to international peace and stability," Dr. Gates said. "We need more of them, and these outstanding women leaders inspire hope for the future." Post this

These dynamic doers share a common commitment to advancing civic participation and good governance in their home countries and to using their fellowship to champion gender equality and cultivate a women's leadership pipeline for training and mentorship.

Among the individual projects they plan to implement are the development of a training center for people re-entering society after prison, the creation of an assessment tool to quantify threats of violence against women in politics and the establishment of a framework of ethical guidelines to govern the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare decisions.

This is Eisenhower Fellowships' fourth Women's Leadership Program since 2010 dedicated exclusively to connecting and empowering women leaders from around the world to prepare them for the critical role that women play in confronting global challenges.

This fall's Fellows will enjoy lifelong access to EF's influential global network of leaders from government, business, civil society, education, science, health care, the arts and journalism.

The Chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, welcomed the Women's Leadership Fellows into the ranks of EF's global community. "History shows that women leaders have repeatedly helped transform their societies for the better and made some of the most significant contributions to international peace and stability," Dr. Gates said. "We need more of them, and these outstanding women leaders inspire hope for the future."

Now in its 71st year and named for America's 34th president, Eisenhower Fellowships brings together innovative leaders from diverse fields and nations to tackle big challenges and better the world. Since 1953, more than 2,500 mid-career leaders from 115 countries have benefited from the unique, customized experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.

