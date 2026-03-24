E.J. Meyers' Traverse Establishes a Distinctly Rhode Island Voice in Modern Horror

Author E.J. Meyers' debut novel Traverse establishes a distinctly Rhode Island voice in modern horror, blending science fiction undercurrents with a time-spanning mystery tied to the state's landscapes, history, and moral fault lines. Praised by Kirkus Reviews, Foreword Clarion Reviews, and BookLife by Publishers Weekly, the novel is now available wherever books are sold.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author E.J. Meyers makes a striking literary debut with Traverse, a time-spanning horror novel with science fiction undercurrents that roots dread firmly in Rhode Island's landscapes, history, and moral fault lines. By reframing familiar New England settings as places where violence, memory, and the unknown quietly converge, Traverse establishes a distinctly regional approach to modern horror.
The novel centers on a mysterious, foul yellow mist that appears across multiple eras, leaving devastation and unanswered questions in its wake. As the narrative moves backward and forward through time, Traverse connects disparate characters and events into a single, escalating mystery, building toward a conclusion that lingers well beyond its final pages.
Traverse has received strong early critical attention. Kirkus Reviews called it "a riveting, unsettling, and deliciously bleak horror yarn woven through with New England history." Foreword Clarion Reviews praised the novel as "propulsive across its various periods," with a finale that is "both satisfying and nightmarish." BookLife by Publishers Weekly also praised the novel's atmosphere and ambition, noting Meyers' ability to create a world where science bends toward the spiritual and the past never fully stays buried.
Before turning to fiction, Meyers worked extensively in film. He wrote the screenplay and was set to executive produce a planned adaptation of Stephen King's The 10 O'Clock People, which at one point had Justin Long and Jay Baruchel attached and was slated to be directed by Child's Play and Fright Night director Tom Holland. Despite years of development and significant investment, the project ultimately did not move forward. Several collaborators involved in the film encouraged Meyers to pursue the kind of expansive storytelling that a novel would allow.
"That experience taught me patience and perspective," Meyers said. "Stories take the shape they are meant to take. Traverse became a way to explore ideas I could not let go of, following characters across time and examining how certain events leave marks that never fully disappear."
Published by Sable Path Publishing, Traverse is now available wherever books are sold.
"I hope readers come away just a little unsettled," Meyers said. "Not just scared, but reflective. I want the story to stay with them, lingering long after the book is closed."
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SOURCE Sable Path Publishing
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