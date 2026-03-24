E.J. Meyers' Traverse Establishes a Distinctly Rhode Island Voice in Modern Horror

"I want the story to stay with [readers], lingering long after the book is closed." Post this

Traverse has received strong early critical attention. Kirkus Reviews called it "a riveting, unsettling, and deliciously bleak horror yarn woven through with New England history." Foreword Clarion Reviews praised the novel as "propulsive across its various periods," with a finale that is "both satisfying and nightmarish." BookLife by Publishers Weekly also praised the novel's atmosphere and ambition, noting Meyers' ability to create a world where science bends toward the spiritual and the past never fully stays buried.

Before turning to fiction, Meyers worked extensively in film. He wrote the screenplay and was set to executive produce a planned adaptation of Stephen King's The 10 O'Clock People, which at one point had Justin Long and Jay Baruchel attached and was slated to be directed by Child's Play and Fright Night director Tom Holland. Despite years of development and significant investment, the project ultimately did not move forward. Several collaborators involved in the film encouraged Meyers to pursue the kind of expansive storytelling that a novel would allow.

"That experience taught me patience and perspective," Meyers said. "Stories take the shape they are meant to take. Traverse became a way to explore ideas I could not let go of, following characters across time and examining how certain events leave marks that never fully disappear."

Published by Sable Path Publishing, Traverse is now available wherever books are sold.

"I hope readers come away just a little unsettled," Meyers said. "Not just scared, but reflective. I want the story to stay with them, lingering long after the book is closed."

Media Contact

Media Relations, Sable Path Publishing, 1 617-239-5722, [email protected], sablepathpublishing.com

SOURCE Sable Path Publishing