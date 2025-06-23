EK Health Transforms into New Era with Greg Moore as CEO

EK Health Services, a leading managed care organization in the workers' compensation industry, proudly announces the appointment of Greg Moore as its new Chief Executive Officer. With this leadership transition, EK Health reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate care, simplifying complex challenges, and achieving meaningful outcomes for clients and partners.
ROCKLIN, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greg Moore joins EK Health Services with deep industry experience and a proven track record of aligning business strategy with purpose-driven leadership. "I'm honored to join EK Health—an organization known not only for clinical excellence, but for putting people first," said Moore. "I believe in the company's mission to improve outcomes for injured workers and to simplify what can often be a complex and overwhelming process. Together, we will continue to provide solutions that are smart, sensitive, and truly impactful."
Moore has over a decade of experience as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer in this space. As a decisive leader driven by outcomes with a track record of establishing organizations in industry-leading market positions, Moore has a dynamic personality and is adept in public speaking and key client communications. With a deep understanding of healthcare, insurance, and managed care, along with a clear vision for the future, EK Health believes Greg Moore will only amplify their mission.
EK Health Founder and Chair, Eunhee Kim, shared, "I am excited to embark on this transformative journey. I'm proud of where we have come from, who we are at our core, and I am thrilled to see where we can go from here with Greg Moore's leadership. Together, we will build a future where everyone can experience better managed care."
Greg Moore will work closely with Kim, who will remain in the field pursuing her first passion, nurse case management, while serving as Chair to stay actively involved in shaping the company's future. Zebrah Jahnke will continue to serve as Interim President, ensuring strong continuity in leadership and executive sponsorship across EK Health's valued partnerships.
With a renewed energy and enduring purpose, EK Health is poised for continued growth—offering clients a smarter way to manage care, with compassion at its core.
EK Health Services Inc. is a leading national workers' compensation managed care organization, successfully resolving complex issues and offering a complete line of services including Medical Nurse Case Management, Utilization Review, Medical Bill Review, Medicare Set-Asides, Medical Provider Network, Ergonomics and other ancillary services. EK Health restores quality of life for injured workers through innovative, cost-effective solutions, while providing client services with high-touch experiences, customizable solutions, lower costs, and proven results. Their holistic approach integrates the best people, processes, and technology to facilitate the best medical treatment available for return-to-work possibilities.
Media Contact
Andrea Kitchen - Director of Business Development, EK Health Services Inc., 1 8137843053, [email protected], EK Health Services Inc.
Zebrah L. Jahnke - Interim President, EK Health Services Inc., [email protected], EK Health Services Inc.
SOURCE EK Health Services Inc.
Share this article