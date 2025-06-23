EK Health Transforms into New Era with Greg Moore as CEO

"I am excited to embark on this transformative journey. I'm proud of where we have come from, who we are at our core, and I am thrilled to see where we can go from here with Greg Moore's leadership. Together, we will build a future where everyone can experience better managed care." - Eunhee Kim Post this

EK Health Founder and Chair, Eunhee Kim, shared, "I am excited to embark on this transformative journey. I'm proud of where we have come from, who we are at our core, and I am thrilled to see where we can go from here with Greg Moore's leadership. Together, we will build a future where everyone can experience better managed care."

Greg Moore will work closely with Kim, who will remain in the field pursuing her first passion, nurse case management, while serving as Chair to stay actively involved in shaping the company's future. Zebrah Jahnke will continue to serve as Interim President, ensuring strong continuity in leadership and executive sponsorship across EK Health's valued partnerships.

With a renewed energy and enduring purpose, EK Health is poised for continued growth—offering clients a smarter way to manage care, with compassion at its core.

EK Health Services Inc. is a leading national workers' compensation managed care organization, successfully resolving complex issues and offering a complete line of services including Medical Nurse Case Management, Utilization Review, Medical Bill Review, Medicare Set-Asides, Medical Provider Network, Ergonomics and other ancillary services. EK Health restores quality of life for injured workers through innovative, cost-effective solutions, while providing client services with high-touch experiences, customizable solutions, lower costs, and proven results. Their holistic approach integrates the best people, processes, and technology to facilitate the best medical treatment available for return-to-work possibilities.

Media Contact

Andrea Kitchen - Director of Business Development, EK Health Services Inc., 1 8137843053, [email protected], EK Health Services Inc.

Zebrah L. Jahnke - Interim President, EK Health Services Inc., [email protected], EK Health Services Inc.

SOURCE EK Health Services Inc.