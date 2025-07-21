EK Health Welcomes Kelly Basel as Vice President, Network Programs

EK Health Services, Inc., a leader in workers' compensation managed care, proudly announces the appointment of Kelly Basel as Vice President, Network Programs.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 25 years of experience driving network strategy, cost containment solutions, and operational excellence, Kelly brings a proven record of simplifying complexities while delivering measurable savings and strengthening partnerships. Her deep expertise spans national PPO network development, provider network and program integration, and managing high-performing teams for leading organizations, including Coventry, MultiPlan, Sedgwick, and One Call.

"I'm honored to join EK Health and contribute to a company so committed to compassionate care," said Kelly Basel. "Throughout my career, I've focused on helping clients navigate industry challenges and realize greater savings. I look forward to advancing EK Health's mission while driving innovation across our network programs."

Greg Moore, Chief Executive Officer of EK Health, added, "We see the strategic use of network programs as a powerful differentiator at a time when our industry is facing increasing challenges with access to care. Kelly's depth of experience and strategic mindset will be an incredible asset to our clients and partners. Her ability to problem solve, deliver sustainable savings, and build strong relationships aligns with EK Health's values and vision for the future. We are thrilled to have her onboard."

About EK Health Services

EK Health Services delivers national managed care solutions for workers' compensation with a focus on compassionate care, transparent cost savings, and seamless program management. From utilization review to medical bill review, case management, and network administration, EK Health improves outcomes for clients and injured workers alike.

Media Contact

