EK Health Welcomes Kyle Devereaux as Vice President, Sales

"Kyle's track record of building strong relationships, achieving aggressive sales goals, and leading high-performing teams makes him an invaluable addition to EK Health," said Greg Moore, CEO of EK Health. "We are excited to welcome him and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our continued growth."

In his new role, Kyle will focus on expanding EK Health's market presence, strengthening partnerships, and aligning sales strategies with EK Health's mission to deliver exceptional managed care solutions.

"I am excited to join EK Health, a company widely respected for its integrity, innovation, and commitment to outcomes that matter," said Kyle Devereaux. "I look forward to partnering with the team to build on its success and deliver even greater value to our industry."

About EK Health Services

EK Health Services delivers national managed care solutions for workers' compensation with a focus on compassionate care, transparent cost savings, and seamless program management. From utilization review to medical bill review, case management, and network administration, EK Health improves outcomes for clients and injured workers alike.

Kyle Devereaux, EK Health Services Inc., 1 877-861-1595, [email protected], ekhealth.com

