EK Health Welcomes Kyle Devereaux as Vice President, Sales

EK Health Services Inc., a leader in workers' compensation managed care, proudly announces the appointment of Kyle Devereaux as Vice President of Sales.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EK Health Services Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Devereaux as Vice President of Sales. With more than 20 years of experience in executive sales and business development across the workers' compensation and healthcare industries, Kyle brings expertise in driving growth and cultivating strategic partnerships.
Kyle has demonstrated an ability to deliver results, having personally driven direct sales and led teams to achieve new contract value. His leadership roles at Accuro Solutions, Prime Health Services, and Mitchell International have equipped him with deep knowledge in claims editing, bill review, PPO solutions, and integrated managed care strategies. He has also been recognized as Salesperson of the Year for his outstanding performance and development.
"Kyle's track record of building strong relationships, achieving aggressive sales goals, and leading high-performing teams makes him an invaluable addition to EK Health," said Greg Moore, CEO of EK Health. "We are excited to welcome him and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our continued growth."
In his new role, Kyle will focus on expanding EK Health's market presence, strengthening partnerships, and aligning sales strategies with EK Health's mission to deliver exceptional managed care solutions.
"I am excited to join EK Health, a company widely respected for its integrity, innovation, and commitment to outcomes that matter," said Kyle Devereaux. "I look forward to partnering with the team to build on its success and deliver even greater value to our industry."
About EK Health Services
EK Health Services delivers national managed care solutions for workers' compensation with a focus on compassionate care, transparent cost savings, and seamless program management. From utilization review to medical bill review, case management, and network administration, EK Health improves outcomes for clients and injured workers alike.
