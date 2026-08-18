EKCEP Workforce Solutions Launches EKCEP Works, an AI-Enabled Platform to Help Career Advisors Better Serve Job Seekers

"What excites us most about EKCEP Works isn't the technology, it's what the technology frees our people to do," said Becky Carnes-Miller, Executive Director of EKCEP Workforce Solutions. Post this

"What excites us most about EKCEP Works isn't the technology, it's what the technology frees our people to do," said Executive Director Becky Carnes-Miller of EKCEP Workforce Solutions. "Advisors can sit down with a job seeker and have a full, focused conversation about who they are, what they're good at, and where they want to go, and then walk them through the exact steps to get there, all in one place."

EKCEP Works is a single, secure platform where job seekers get real help at every step — intake, assessment, career planning, resume and interview prep — and where career advisors get one workspace to manage their entire caseload. AI handles the busywork so advisors can spend more time coaching, and every AI-generated recommendation is reviewed and directed by a real career professional. Participant information stays inside the system and is never shared with outside AI tools.

Built into the platform is a growing workshop library covering the skills every job seeker needs to succeed in the workforce — AI, digital literacy, financial literacy, soft skills, interview prep, and more. Advisors can assign any workshop directly into a client's career plan, making training a seamless part of the coaching journey rather than a separate task.

Career development staff working with job seekers every day are already seeing EKCEP Works' practical value.

"EKCEP Works brings our mission to life by connecting people, information, and opportunity in one shared platform," said Taryn Mills, a career development specialist with Bell-Whitley Community Action in Pineville, Ky. "It helps advisors spend less time on administration and more time guiding clients toward meaningful careers."

For more information on EKCEP Works or to schedule a demo, go to ekcep.org/ekcepworks.

About EKCEP Workforce Solutions, LLC

EKCEP Workforce Solutions, LLC is a subsidiary of Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. and the creator and owner of EKCEP Works. The company develops practical tools informed by the experience of workforce professionals and designed to help organizations strengthen career services, staff capacity, and client support.

About EKCEP

EKCEP, a nonprofit workforce development agency headquartered in Hazard, Ky., delivers WIOA-funded workforce services across 23 Appalachian counties and Recovery and Reentry services across a broader 46-county footprint in Eastern Kentucky. EKCEP is funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, along with various federal and state grants and private donations, and is a proud partner in the American Job Center network.

Media Contact

Cris Ritchie, EKCEP Workforce Solutions, LLC, 1 606-438-9929, [email protected], https://ekcep.org/ekcepworks/

SOURCE EKCEP Workforce Solutions, LLC