EKTO VR Revolutionizes VR Immersion with Newly Patented Robotic Footwear

PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EKTO VR, a pioneer in immersive virtual reality (VR) technology, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,995,225 for its groundbreaking "System and Method of Robotic Virtual Reality Footwear." EKTO VR secures this patent for revolutionary robotic footwear, enhancing VR immersion and solidifying the Company's leadership position in the rapidly growing VR market while paving the way for a new era of experiencing virtual worlds.