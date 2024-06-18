EKTO VR Revolutionizes VR Immersion with Newly Patented Robotic Footwear

EKTO VR announces the issuance of a U.S. patent for its innovative "System and Method of Robotic Virtual Reality Footwear," marking a significant milestone in VR technology. The Company's Voyager SE Boots have excelled in usability and motion sickness reduction, paving the way for new advancements in VR experiences.
PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EKTO VR, a pioneer in immersive virtual reality (VR) technology, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,995,225 for its groundbreaking "System and Method of Robotic Virtual Reality Footwear." EKTO VR secures this patent for revolutionary robotic footwear, enhancing VR immersion and solidifying the Company's leadership position in the rapidly growing VR market while paving the way for a new era of experiencing virtual worlds.
"The issuance of this patent is a key milestone, marking the beginning of our patent portfolio and establishing our product's technology as novel and inventive in the growing virtual reality and spatial computing markets," said Brad Factor, Founder and CEO of EKTO VR. "We are at the forefront of a VR revolution, and our technology is poised to transform the way people engage with virtual reality, making it more natural and immersive than ever before. With this patented technology at their foundation, our Voyager SE Boots have consistently outperformed expectations, and we're excitedly building upon that for our upcoming VR Shoes and beyond to meet the consumer demand for VR immersion."
This announcement follows a series of recent successes for EKTO VR, including:
- Scientific validation: EKTO VR's Boots were the only locomotion system to receive an "Excellent" usability rating and were the best at mitigating motion sickness in a study by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU APL).
- Expanding access: After over 500 user experiences in professional and commercial environments, the Company launched a pilot program for in-home deployment of the Voyager SE Boots.
- Investor confidence: EKTO VR secured additional funding from key investors Reinforced Ventures and Innovation Works.
"We are proud to support EKTO VR who is setting new standards at the frontier of immersive experiences and redefining what is possible in virtual reality," said Euan Guttridge, Founder of Reinforced Ventures. "This patent is a key milestone in their journey."
EKTO VR is fulfilling the sci-fi promise of virtual reality, starting with robotic footwear that actively maintains the user's position near the center of the room as they walk freely. This intuitively expands the virtual world, deepens immersion, and mitigates cybersickness - a key barrier to VR adoption for greater than 40% of potential VR users.
To learn more about EKTO VR, visit https://ektovr.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Sydeski, EKTO VR, Inc, 1 4123979001, [email protected], https://ektovr.com
SOURCE EKTO VR, Inc
Share this article