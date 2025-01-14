El Dorado Airport and Synaptic Aviation Announce Agreement to Enhance Efficiency and Sustainability

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptic Aviation and El Dorado International Airport (El Dorado), one of Latin America's busiest and most prominent aviation hubs, are pleased to announce an agreement for the provision of Synaptic's software at the airport. This milestone agreement will bring Synaptic Aviation's cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies to the forefront of airport operations in Latin America, providing software to help improve efficiency and performance across the airport.

El Dorado International Airport serves as a critical hub in Latin America, handling approximately 47 million passengers and nearly 336,000 flights annually—equating to nearly 920 flights daily—solidifying its position as a leading aviation center in the region.

Following a successful trial where El Dorado used Synaptic Aviation's technology to improve operational efficiency, the airport has decided to expand its use across the entire airport. The agreement will enable the airport to continue optimizing ground operations, enhancing safety protocols, and reducing fuel emissions, all while aligning with their vision for sustainable and efficient airport management.

"This contract underscores Synaptic Aviation's mission to bring next-generation operational solutions to the aviation industry," said Sal Salman, CTO & President at Synaptic Aviation. "We are thrilled to work with El Dorado Airport to deliver measurable results that benefit airlines, passengers, and the environment."

"Technology is a cross-cutting element in our entire operation, a strategic ally that allows us to ensure the proper functioning of the airport terminal and enhance the experiences we offer to travelers and the entire airport community. By implementing this software, we continue to strengthen El Dorado's technological ecosystem, supported by the appropriate use of artificial intelligence," said Natalí Leal, CEO of El Dorado Airport.

This partnership builds on Synaptic Aviation's growing portfolio of successful collaborations with airports and airlines globally. Focusing on advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technology, Synaptic is driving the aviation industry toward greater innovation and sustainability. By utilizing data-driven solutions, El Dorado and the airlines operating there will work together to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and make more informed decisions.

About Synaptic Aviation

Synaptic Aviation is a leader in AI-driven aviation technology, providing advanced solutions that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Through its airport and airline customers worldwide, Synaptic empowers the aviation industry to achieve measurable improvements in ground operations, safety protocols, and fuel efficiency.

About El Dorado International Airport

El Dorado International Airport is one of Latin America's most prominent aviation hubs, located in Bogotá, Colombia. Serving as a key gateway for both international and domestic travel, El Dorado is renowned for its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. The airport continually enhances the passenger experience while upholding high standards of safety, efficiency, and service.

