El Paso Agency Founder Built Media Empire on Mentorship Legacy

"Leo taught me things that changed the fabric of my life," says Jorgenson. "He said things like, 'If you're going to do something, do it with enthusiasm or don't do it at all,' and, 'Walk with your head up, but don't be too proud to pick up trash at your feet.'"

These principles about pride, honesty, and hard work became Jorgenson's personal ethos. Though Cancellare passed away while Jorgenson was still in high school, his legacy endures through the name and philosophy of the agency his former student would eventually build.

At seventeen, Jorgenson set his sights on television news. Initially turned away from KVIA Channel 7 due to his age, he returned a month before graduating high school, this time prepared. After passing an impromptu quiz on political and current events, he secured an internship and his first entry into professional media.

While pursuing a degree in Mass Communications at the University of Texas at El Paso, Jorgenson maintained a grueling internship schedule at KVIA-TV, sometimes working up to ten hours daily, seven days a week. His curiosity was insatiable.

"If it looked expensive, I wanted to learn how it worked," he recalls, describing his fascination with cameras and editing systems that drove him to master every piece of equipment he encountered.

Within three and a half months, Jorgenson transitioned from intern to full-time prime time editor, eventually advancing to photojournalist. His dedication to craft led him to seek mentors nationwide, studying techniques and building relationships that elevated his work. The effort paid off with eleven Associated Press awards and the prestigious title of Photojournalist of the Year in 2004.

His career trajectory took another turn when he moved into the Promotions and Marketing Department at KVIA. Simultaneously, Jorgenson began freelance production work on the side. What started as supplemental income steadily transformed into a thriving business venture. In 2009, he made the decisive leap to leave the television station and launch his own company, naming it Leo Marketing in tribute to the mentor whose lessons continued to guide him.

Today, the full-service advertising agency and PR firm offers comprehensive services spanning consulting, marketing, production, media placement, and public relations. The consulting division provides business analysis and tailored media strategy for clients. Marketing services focus on brand positioning and campaign planning. The production capabilities extend from initial concept through final delivery, transforming ideas into finished media content.

The company's production facilities represent a significant expansion from its origins. Leo Marketing now operates a fully equipped professional studio, post-production editing suites, and an equipment rental facility serving both local and national television and film production crews. The equipment inventory matches motion picture industry standards, comparable to what major Hollywood productions utilize.

Media placement services leverage Jorgenson's industry relationships to negotiate optimal value for clients across various platforms. The public relations division benefits from his extensive media background and established press contacts cultivated over decades in the industry.

The professional services company has positioned itself as one of the largest production companies in Texas and the Southwest, combining the resources of a traditional advertising agency with production capabilities and PR expertise. The equipment rental facility generates additional revenue by serving major motion picture and television productions requiring professional-grade gear.

The agency's target clientele includes large to mid-sized businesses seeking integrated marketing solutions. Beyond traditional advertising and marketing services, Leo Marketing also creates PR campaigns and coordinates corporate events, offering clients a single source for diverse communication needs.

Jorgenson's vision for the future emphasizes continued innovation while maintaining the foundational principles learned during his formative years. Show up on time. Work hard. Stay honest. Act with pride and purpose. These lessons from his grandparents and from Principal Cancellare remain the operational philosophy guiding the company's growth.

The trajectory from teenage intern to award-winning photojournalist to agency owner illustrates how mentorship and work ethic can compound over time. Each phase of Jorgenson's career built skills and relationships that enabled the next step, from mastering editing equipment to understanding brand strategy to building a full-service agency.

For businesses in Texas, the Southwest ,and beyond, Leo Marketing represents a locally-rooted option with capabilities rivaling much larger markets. The combination of studio facilities, production equipment, industry expertise, and media relationships provides clients access to comprehensive services under one roof, backed by a founder whose career demonstrates sustained excellence in media and marketing.

