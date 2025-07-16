El Paso County Launches Advanced Robot Solutions' Self-Service Kiosks to Bridge Access Gap in Court Services

"El Paso County is trailblazing a new path for government innovation by prioritizing community needs and selecting ARS as their technology partner, they're not only meeting the needs of today's residents, they're setting a national example for equitable, A.I.-powered public service delivery." Post this

"We're taking bold steps to make government more accessible," said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. "This kiosk network represents the County's dedication to removing barriers and ensuring our services reach every corner of our diverse community."

Serving the Needs of Military Families at Fort Bliss

With nearly 30,000 service members stationed at Fort Bliss, one of the largest military installations in the U.S., El Paso County faced a unique challenge: enabling civic participation without disrupting duty. The new court kiosks now allow active-duty personnel and their families to complete court-related tasks—such as submitting legal forms or making payments—without needing to take personal leave or leave the base.

"Our military community has the same legal and civil obligations as any resident, but limited time and mobility. This solution lets them fulfill those obligations efficiently."

Demonstrated Impact

Since the full deployment in June 2025, early usage data underscores the system's value:

At the Welcome Center located at Fort Bliss, nearly 500 residents have used the kiosk in its first month.





On the Tigua Reservation, more than 670 transactions—including court payments, fines, and child support—have been processed, despite limited public transit in the area.





Kiosks at the East and West Annexes have enabled users to complete tasks previously requiring travel to the County Law Library or central court facilities.





20% of interactions are being conducted in Spanish, highlighting the system's effectiveness in supporting El Paso's bilingual population.

A Model for Government Innovation

ARS's proprietary Smart Kiosk technology leverages conversational A.I., multilingual support, and intuitive interfaces to make public services more efficient, inclusive, and accessible. The company has partnered with other jurisdictions—including Kansas City, Chester County, PA, Ottawa County, MI, and Miami, FL—but El Paso's implementation sets a new benchmark for broad-based impact.

"El Paso County is trailblazing a new path for government innovation," said Paul McManus, CEO of Advanced Robot Solutions. "By prioritizing community needs and selecting ARS as their technology partner, they're not only meeting the needs of today's residents, they're setting a national example for equitable, A.I.-powered public service delivery. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have across the County."

About Advanced Robot Solutions (ARS)

ARS's hardtech solutions are built on the ARS Connect platform, which leverages conversational A.I., multilingual support, and intuitive interfaces to make public service delivery more efficient, inclusive, and accessible. The company has partnered with other jurisdictions—including Kansas City, Chester County, PA, Ottawa County, MI, and Miami, FL—but El Paso's implementation sets a new benchmark for broad-based impact.

About El Paso County

Nestled between the Franklin Mountains to the north and the Hueco Mountains to the east, El Paso County offers unmatched opportunities for outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, and nature exploration. Recognized as one of the safest communities in the United States, El Paso County blends natural beauty with rich cultural heritage. Its renowned Mission Trail was named the "Best Historical Site" in the 2023 Texas Travel Awards, highlighting the region's deep historical roots. Home to Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, the County plays a vital role in national defense and proudly bears the title of "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A."

