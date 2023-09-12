El Paso Family Dental Announces New Website and Welcomes New Provider, Dr. Alessandro Retis

Rod Mollere, D.D.S., P.A. of El Paso, Texas, is now El Paso Family Dental and is serving patients of all ages and backgrounds. The successful and well-known dental practice has undergone several exciting changes, including an acquisition, a new website, and welcoming a new dentist.

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rod Mollere, D.D.S., P.A. of El Paso, Texas, has rebranded as El Paso Family Dental and is serving patients of all ages and backgrounds. The successful and well-known dental practice has undergone several exciting changes, including introducing a new website (https://www.elpasofamilydentalcare.com) and welcoming a new dentist.

El Paso Family Dental is proud to announce general dentist Dr. Alessandro Retis as the new lead dentist in the practice. Prior to moving to Texas, Dr. Retis completed a one-year oral & maxillofacial surgery residency at the LAC+USC Medical Center, Level 1 trauma center for downtown Los Angeles. During his residency, he was responsible for taking primary call for maxillofacial trauma and for teaching USC dental students dentoalveolar surgery and wisdom teeth extractions. His experience here will benefit all patients at El Paso Family Dental.

Dr. Retis is a 2019 UNLV School of Dental Medicine graduate and worked as a general dentist in Kingsville, Texas, prior to joining the practice. He and the El Paso Family Dental team are highly qualified and experienced in all areas of family dentistry. They welcome patients of all ages, providing individualized care that Texas and New Mexico dental patients expect and deserve.

In addition to welcoming Dr. Retis, El Paso Family Dental now has a new website at https://www.elpasofamilydentalcare.com. Their dental providers offer the following services to families from Northwest El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Logan Heights, Sunland Park, Prado Verde, Santa Teresa, Fort Bliss, East El Paso, Mission Valley, El Paso County, and all surrounding areas, including Chaparral, Mesquite Hills and Las Cruces, New Mexico:

General and Family Dentistry

Emergency Dentistry (severe toothaches, injuries, knocked out/chipped/cracked/broken teeth)

Wisdom Teeth Extractions

Root Canals

Dental Implants

Oral Surgery

TMJ

Botox

I.V. and Oral Moderate Conscious Sedation

Pediatric Dentistry (first dental visits, infants through adolescence)

Cosmetic Dentistry (including teeth whitening, restorative dentistry, crowns, and bridges)

Periodontal Care

"I am excited to provide quality dental care to individuals and families throughout the El Paso area. My team and I look forward to building relationships with those who entrust their care to us and helping them meet their dental health and cosmetic goals. Whether it's a routine exam and cleaning, teeth whitening, or a dental emergency, you can count on us to be there for you," says Dr. Alessandro Retis.

At El Paso Family Dental, patients are like family. Their staff greets every dental patient with a warm smile and a welcoming atmosphere at each visit. Dr. Retis and his team of dental professionals help patients of all ages feel relaxed and comfortable during their visit, no matter what they are there for.

Equipped with the latest technology, El Paso Family Dental provides advanced care to improve your dental health and enhance your overall experience.

About El Paso Family Dental

El Paso Family Dental is a general dentistry family practice located at 965 N Resler Dr, Suite 105, El Paso, TX 79912. They are available by phone at 915-585-2020 or online at https://www.elpasofamilydentalcare.com. Their office accepts many different types of dental insurance, including Texas and New Mexico Medicaid.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203.979.4013, [email protected]

SOURCE El Paso Family Dental