Ela Lane Brings Attainable Luxury in Sustainable Bedding for a Comfortable Wake-Up Every Day

"When you tuck yourself in at night, I want people to feel good knowing that the bedding they sleep on is made using sustainable fabrics and with fair wages by those who expertly craft each piece." Post this

Ela Lane offers organic bedding that is GOTS and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. This demonstrates the founder's vision of positively impacting people's lives through high-quality products and ethical production practices. The ethically farmed cotton ensures that every purchase supports fair and sustainable practices. Best-sellers include the Signature Sateen Hemstitched Sheet Set, the Signature Sateen Hemstitched Duvet Cover, and the Classic Percale Embroidered Sheet Set.

"When you tuck yourself in at night, I want people to feel good knowing that the bedding they sleep on is made using sustainable fabrics and with fair wages by those who expertly craft each piece," said Ela Lane founder Tanvir Chowdhury. "With Ela Lane, we provide premium, eco-conscious bedding for an all-around better sleep experience."

As a youth, Chowdhury says the simple act of making a bed was a fulfilling practice. This humble beginning is the foundation of his mission to make a sustainable impact on the lives of many. Chowdhury began to see beyond the fabric: the unseen struggles of the cotton farmers exposed to harmful chemicals, their health deteriorating, and their land suffering. He vowed to do better, respecting the people behind every thread and creating bedding that nurtures home and heart.

Ela Lane is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, with 1% of all sales supporting environmental initiatives and communities in need.

For more information, visit elalane.com.

About Ela Lane:

Ela is a Greek word that means "come." The word lane means "path." Ela Lane walks the path of sustainability, luxury, style, and comfort. Its mission is to create the softest, finest linen without compromising the health of our planet. All bedding is ethically crafted in Portugal.

Media Contact

Telula Madrid, ChicExecs, 9496076765, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/

SOURCE ChicExecs