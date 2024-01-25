Elaine Scarver announces the release of 'A Ray of Hope: New Beginnings'

In this Christian fiction novel, a young woman left without a family in a post-apocalyptic world must rely on her faith to survive a multitude of challenges

LANCASTER, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elaine Scarver marks her return to the publishing scene with the release of "A Ray of Hope: New Beginnings" (published by Archway Publishing), her second novel and the first part of the "Ray of Hope" trilogy. Positioned within the Christian fiction genre, the novel unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where a young woman, bereft of family, navigates numerous trials by relying on her unwavering faith.

Set against the backdrop of a catastrophic series of nuclear and biological wars in 2025 that dismantled democracy and decimated Earth's population, the surviving elite sought refuge in underground bunkers. Twenty-five years later, these affluent survivors resurfaced to reconstruct what remained. With a handful of powerful figures dominating the planet, the rest of humanity finds itself voiceless, thrust back into a struggle for survival where only the fittest prevail.

Enter Para, a recently orphaned young woman who entrusts her safety to a higher power. Alone in the desolate wasteland, clad in only the remnants of her former life, Para befriends a dog and its pup. Sharpening her skills with weaponry, she and her newfound companions weather the harsh elements, relying on divine guidance for their path. However, Para's world is shattered when she is abducted by strangers, exposing her to the perilous reality of a chaotic world where trust is a scarce commodity.

In Scarver's view, the contemporary world teeters on the brink of World War III, with people placing misguided trust in corrupt politicians driven by personal agendas. The resulting equation, according to Scarver, is power and greed leading to chaos. Political and religious divisions have torn countries apart, jeopardizing democracy and silencing the collective voice of the people. She emphasizes a unique blend of faith, science fiction, adventure, and thriller elements in her narrative, aiming to fill a gap often overlooked in the genre.

When asked about the key message for readers, Scarver issues a stark warning: distrust humanity, as it has been the agent of much destruction upon the gifts bestowed by God. She believes the world is hurtling toward its end unless the Second Coming of Christ intervenes, countering the destructive force of human greed. She encourages readers to maintain their faith even in the darkest times, highlighting the urgency of spiritual resilience amid challenging circumstances. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840787-a-ray-of-hope

"A Ray of Hope: New Beginnings"

By Elaine Scarver

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665748988

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665749022

E-Book | 262 pages | ISBN 9781665749015

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Elaine Scarver has embraced a new role as a deaconess at Agape Community Church in Lancaster, California. With a robust 30-year career in the aerospace industry, she has served as a project manager. Beyond her professional endeavors, Scarver channels her passion for storytelling into crafting heartfelt and inspirational tales. During her leisure moments, she immerses herself in reading and explores various corners of the globe through travel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, [email protected], https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840787-a-ray-of-hope

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing