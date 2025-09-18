Elaris Launches: AI That Already Knows Your Audience - Join 14,000+ on the waitlist or skip the line and get Pro today

"Marketing works when it's simple, human, and tailored to what makes your audience feel something. Elaris gives you that signal instantly." — Joe Schaeppi, CEO of Solsten Post this

Why it matters: No more guesswork. No more wasted time prompting an LLM to death. Just content and ideas that win with your audience..

"Marketing works when it's simple, human, and tailored to what makes your audience feel something. Elaris gives you that signal instantly."

— Joe Schaeppi, CEO of Solsten

Already, 14,000+ people are on the waitlist to try Elaris. But starting today, anyone can skip the line with Elaris Pro and get instant access.

Availability

Try free: Join the waitlist at elaris.new (coming this Fall)

Go Pro now: Skip the line and start today at elaris.new/#pricing

now: Skip the line and start today at elaris.new/#pricing Book a demo: For enterprise teams, visit solsten .io

About Solsten

Solsten builds psychological AI that helps teams understand audiences and create experiences people love. For the past 7 years, they have been working with companies like EA, Peloton, and Lego to help top tier marketing and product teams create unforgettable marketing and exceed customer expectations. Elaris is the company's newest product, making audience psychology instant and actionable for every marketer, founder, and builder on earth.

Optional quotes:

"For years, marketers have had to guess what makes audiences tick. With Elaris, we've turned decades of psychological research into something anyone can use instantly. It's like pressing play on audience understanding." - Bastian Bergmann, Co-Founder of Solsten and author of Press Play (Harvard Business Review Press)

Beta tester quotes:

"At this rate, this is a no brainer." - John Wright, CEO Turborilla

Press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bK3ml4oKxpHJYDWQg648uaRkzhoD4uMt

Media contact:

Sebastian Weyer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sebastian Weyer, Elaris, 49 +4915753072551, [email protected], https://elaris.new/

SOURCE Elaris