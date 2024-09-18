Elastochem Achieves One Hour Fire Rating for Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation in Metal Wall Construction

Ontario-based Elastochem's signature closed-cell spray foam insulation - Insulthane® Extreme - is one of the first spray foams globally to receive this new certification.

BRANTFORD, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elastochem Specialty Chemicals Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer of spray polyurethane materials, announced today that they have received a revolutionary 45-minute (Canada) and 1-hour (Canada and USA) fire rating for their Insulthane® Extreme spray foam insulation in a new type of metal wall construction. The specific type of construction can be utilized in projects such as warehouses, big box stores, industrial and agricultural buildings. In many cases, these types of industrial spaces may sit close to a property line and, as a result, require exterior walls to have a fire-resistance rating.

Metal structures naturally face challenges with air and moisture control, emphasizing the need for reliable insulation. Traditionally, ensuring a strong fire rating meant resorting to alternative solutions that were more expensive and took longer to implement. Insulthane® Extreme simplifies this process, offering a straightforward application solution that upholds structural strength while meeting rigorous fire safety standards, rendering additional measures unnecessary.

Insulthane® Extreme's performance stems from Elastochem's years of research and development with spray polyurethane foam insulation. The product delivers a seamless, airtight barrier that not only prevents air leakage but also acts as a moisture barrier to protect metal structures against corrosion and wear. The industry-leading R-value of Insulthane® Extreme helps to maintain a comfortable interior temperature, in both summer and winter conditions. The spray-applied formula is also GREENGUARD GOLD certified and has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of one.

"The advancement in Elastochem's spray foam insulation technology over the past few years has been significant" said Sam DiLoreto, President, "Our one hour fire rating expands the scope of industrial projects for which Insulthane® Extreme spray foam insulation can be considered. This new certification also highlights Elastochem's continued pursuit of product innovation and our decade of experience with HFO blowing agents."

The report detailing the new fire rating for Insulthane® Extreme can be found in Elastochem's new report under Intertek Spec ID: 80070. More information about Insulthane® Extreme can be found by visiting the Elastochem website – www.elastochem.com

ELASTOCHEM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS is a family owned and operated Canadian polyurethane manufacturing company located in Ontario Canada. In business for over 35 years and built upon a world-class product portfolio, Elastochem specializes in the manufacturing of outstanding polyurethane and epoxy-based materials for industries including commercial and residential construction, automotive, oil & gas, agriculture, mining and industrial applications. In addition to ensuring all products set the bar for quality and performance, Elastochem also engineers their products to be environmentally responsible and are leaders in bringing environmental innovation to the market. ELASTOCHEM services all of Canada and exports its products to the United States and other countries abroad.

