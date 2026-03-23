Elastochem Launches Sucrose-Free Insulthane® OCX Plus Spray Foam

"The feedback we kept hearing was that sucrose foams can be frustrating to spray, we wanted to change that. This product is about giving contractors something they can rely on every day, not just something that performs in a test." Post this

Many OCX products, rely on sucrose-based chemistry, which can lead to equipment clogging, narrow processing windows, and inconsistent "spray-ability" throughout the day, highlighting the need for a more reliable solution like Insulthane OCX Plus.

The Insulthane OCX Plus system is designed to support more predictable processing, cleaner equipment operation, and consistent foam quality from start to finish. "The feedback we kept hearing was that sucrose foams can be frustrating to spray," said Sam DiLoreto, President at Elastochem. "We wanted to change that. This product is about giving contractors something they can rely on every day, not just something that performs in a test."

Key features and benefits include:

Sucrose-free formulation to reduce clogging and equipment buildup

More stable processing across a wider temperature range

Consistent spray performance throughout the workday

Smooth, controlled rise with minimal dripping

Light gray (Stone Gray) color for easier on-site identification and inspection

Insulthane OCX Plus is designed to support higher uptime and a more consistent application experience across a range of jobsite conditions.

About X-Pass Technology

X-Pass Technology is Elastochem's proprietary fire-performance platform built around a non-halogen approach. It delivers advanced fire performance without relying on halogenated materials, supporting a cleaner chemistry profile while maintaining strong fire test results.

Key advantages of X-Pass Technology in Insulthane OCX Plus include:

Non-halogen formulation approach

Supports lower VOC emissions compared to traditional systems

Strong fire performance aligned with Appendix X requirements

Insulthane OCX Plus reflects Elastochem's ongoing commitment to advancing spray foam technology with a focus on performance, reliability, and more progressive chemistry.

Media Contact

Corrine Tam, Elastochem, 1 (519) 754-1678, [email protected], http://elastochem.com

SOURCE Elastochem