Elastochem Launches Sucrose-Free Insulthane® OCX Plus Spray Foam

Elastochem Specialty Chemicals Inc. has introduced Insulthane® OCX Plus with X-Pass™ Technology, a next-generation open-cell spray foam engineered to deliver AC377 Appendix X compliance without relying on sucrose-based chemistry or halogenated additives.
BRANTFORD, ON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elastochem Specialty Chemicals Inc. has introduced Insulthane® OCX Plus with X-Pass™ Technology, a sucrose-free open-cell spray foam designed to deliver AC377 Appendix X compliance using a non-halogen fire performance platform. This sucrose-free system advances the performance of OCX-style spray foams by delivering more consistent processing with less equipment clogging and downtime. Insulthane OCX Plus sets a new standard as the first OCX foam that is both sucrose-free and free of halogenated materials, delivering strong fire performance with a cleaner chemistry approach.
Open-cell "OCX" spray foams are commonly used in attics and crawlspaces, particularly across the southern United States where unvented attics and conditioned crawlspaces are standard practice. By meeting AC377 Appendix X requirements, these systems can be installed without a separate ignition barrier in many unoccupied spaces, helping reduce installation time and simplify assemblies.
Many OCX products, rely on sucrose-based chemistry, which can lead to equipment clogging, narrow processing windows, and inconsistent "spray-ability" throughout the day, highlighting the need for a more reliable solution like Insulthane OCX Plus.
The Insulthane OCX Plus system is designed to support more predictable processing, cleaner equipment operation, and consistent foam quality from start to finish. "The feedback we kept hearing was that sucrose foams can be frustrating to spray," said Sam DiLoreto, President at Elastochem. "We wanted to change that. This product is about giving contractors something they can rely on every day, not just something that performs in a test."
Key features and benefits include:
- Sucrose-free formulation to reduce clogging and equipment buildup
- More stable processing across a wider temperature range
- Consistent spray performance throughout the workday
- Smooth, controlled rise with minimal dripping
- Light gray (Stone Gray) color for easier on-site identification and inspection
Insulthane OCX Plus is designed to support higher uptime and a more consistent application experience across a range of jobsite conditions.
About X-Pass Technology
X-Pass Technology is Elastochem's proprietary fire-performance platform built around a non-halogen approach. It delivers advanced fire performance without relying on halogenated materials, supporting a cleaner chemistry profile while maintaining strong fire test results.
Key advantages of X-Pass Technology in Insulthane OCX Plus include:
- Non-halogen formulation approach
- Supports lower VOC emissions compared to traditional systems
- Strong fire performance aligned with Appendix X requirements
Insulthane OCX Plus reflects Elastochem's ongoing commitment to advancing spray foam technology with a focus on performance, reliability, and more progressive chemistry.
Media Contact
Corrine Tam, Elastochem, 1 (519) 754-1678, [email protected], http://elastochem.com
SOURCE Elastochem
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