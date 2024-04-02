Elder Ashram Redefines Assisted Living Care Communities with Holistic Based Approach

Elder Ashram, an assisted living community headquartered in Oakland, CA, proudly announces the opening of its holistic therapeutic extension for forgetful residents providing a holistic approach to care to include mindfulness workshops, yoga, drama therapy, Seva (Sanskrit for selfless service) and nature hikes. Set to welcome new residents in May of 2024, this vibrant community is located at 3121 Fruitvale Ave. Oakland, CA. 94602.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elder Ashram, a senior care community located in Oakland, CA. announces the opening of its holistic therapeutic wing utilizing a holistic approach to assisted living care to include mindfulness, yoga, drama and dance workshops along with Seva service and nature hikes.

"Elder Ashram is committed to providing care that addresses the social, spiritual and physical needs of assisted living, where residents feel empowered and feel they are part of a community," says Ashram CEO Nader Shabahangi. "At Elder Ashram we learn that taking time to relate to others builds community and makes us feel better. We become more content. Feel more at peace. Much of the research today reveals that the way we are socially connected to others determines our physical, psychological, and especially our spiritual health."

Nader R. Shabahangi, Ph.D., received his doctorate from Stanford University and is a licensed psychotherapist. He founded the non-profit organization Eldership Academy with the purpose of training psychotherapists in a multicultural, humanistic approach to counseling and to provide affordable therapy services to the many diverse groups living in the San Francisco Bay Area. He also developed an innovative Gerontological Wellness Program in order to provide emotional support and mental health care services for the elderly.

The concept of Seva introduced by Elder Ashram co-founder Ami Champaneri highlights a person's unique talent or skill. "Seva allows our residents to feel they have meaning and purpose in their lives. Our residents contribute to services such as gardening, leading exercise classes, hosting book clubs, poetry groups, and cooking for the community."

Elder Ashram approaches assisted living care with an ashram retreat based philosophy that highlights community building where residents may immerse themselves in personal growth practices and may find new purpose in their lives. Shabahangi states, "Our mission is to counter the mainstream understanding of aging as decline and or disease with a more expansive, humanistic, and creative vision and approach."

The community will be open for virtual and in person tours starting May 1.

For information, please visit www.elderashram.com.

About Elder Ashram:

Founded in 2019, Elder Ashram is a comprehensive senior care community that provides a full range of care including support for memory care, dementia, and independent living. The company also provides educational services for residents, volunteers, and psychology intern students to Alameda county and the Bay Area.

In collaboration with Eldership Academy, Elder Ashram combines existential humanistic psychology training to Graduate degree students in the U.S. EA provides specialized training to their staff, incorporating the Zen Care Giving program located in Berkeley, CA. For more information, visit ElderAshram.com or follow Elder Ashram on social media.

Ami Champaneri | Public Information Officer

Elder Ashram

3121 Fruitvale Ave

Oakland, CA. 94602

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Marie Zion, Elder Ashram, 1 650 804 8818, [email protected], www.elderashram.com

SOURCE Elder Ashram