Elder Care Alliance Communities Among Best Again by U.S. News & World Report

Built on a foundation of faith, dignity, and compassion, with a commitment to caring for every aspect of physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness. Our goal continues to be prudent sustainability while growing to serve more older adults through a platform of holistic wellness.

The ratings recognize communities that have excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for. Communities are evaluated for each type of service provided using information from resident and family surveys. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with various aspects, including safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. U.S. News analyzed the survey data and applied several weightings and adjustments to create the final scores.

Communities had to meet eligibility criteria, including survey completion and participation rates, to be included in the ratings. Only communities with the highest scores in each category were recognized as the "Best" communities.

About Elder Care Alliance

Located in the Bay Area and Ventura County, Elder Care Alliance communities have been a trusted name in California's senior living and memory care for more than 20 years. Our Mercy community has been serving older adults for 150 years. In 2024, Elder Care Alliance joined the Transforming Age network of affiliates to continue growing our mission to help older adults live a life of purpose. The power of the Transforming Age network supports our impact in California by committing to improving the lives of older adults by integrating housing, community services, technology, philanthropy, and partnerships.

