Elderwerks Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Its Aging Better Senior Expo; Invites the public to plan their loved ones' futures by connecting with resources, experts

"The Aging Better Expo is the premier aging event of the year," Prell said. "We are excited to offer over 100 resource booths, 12 educational opportunities, fitness classes, continental breakfast, lunch for the first 250 registrants, and a scavenger hunt to win gift cards."

Education is one of Elderwerks' hallmarks, and visitors will find plenty of topics to choose from—long-term care planning, brain health and memory improvement, Medicare basics, and resources for caregivers—as they attend sessions, some of which will be live-streamed. These sessions will also be available after the Expo on Elderwerks' YouTube Channel, a helpful reference with programs accessible anytime.

"Elderwerks frequently addresses questions about recent changes in healthcare coverages, social security, planning for aging needs, selecting the best new home, and health issues such as memory loss or Parkinson's disease," said Elderwerks Executive Director Deana Liss. "However, we have observed a significant need for more education on topics like scams, identity theft, and technology."

Elderwerks, which hosts monthly webinars, recently presented a program about scams.

Liss explained that planning for the Expo is a labor of love for her Elderwerks team.

"Preparations for this year's 10th Aging Better Expo began just weeks after the 2023 event," she said. "Our goal is to feature the most current and impactful topics alongside valuable resource booths for older adults, seniors, caregivers, and professionals, helping individuals plan for their future aging needs. It's truly uplifting to see so many faces light up with joy as they discover new information or connect with resources that will enhance their lives. It really is an amazing day and fun for all."

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary, person-centered information, referrals, and guidance for any type of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, Veterans benefits, or guidance for any type of senior need, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period of time. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit this link. ###

