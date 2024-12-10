Elderwerks CEO and Founder Jennifer Prell Receives Daily Herald Suburban Business Influential Women in Business Award

"It's truly an honor for me to be recognized for my hard work. However, I could never accomplish anything without my team at Elderwerks! They are the backbone to Elderwerks and are such givers, that my job is easy." Post this

Founded in 2012 in Palatine, Elderwerks Educational Services is a complimentary, nonprofit organization that offers older adults, seniors, caregivers, and families information, referrals, and guidance for all types of senior housing, care, benefits, and services. Elderwerks' Senior Advisors discuss all aspects of moving with caregivers and seniors and help them achieve long-term lifestyle goals.

In addition, the nonprofit also presents its Annual Aging Better Expo, a summer event that attracts many caretakers seeking resources to help their aging family members and friends. Caregivers can also find free virtual webinars on Elderwerks' YouTube channel which include topics such as exercise, Internet safety, Social Security benefits, dementia in older adults, and long-term care.

Over the past 12 years, Elderwerks has answered over 300,000 calls and emails, assisted over 16,000 seniors with their housing and care needs, taught 41,000 people in its educational classes, printed and delivered over 100,000 Elderwerks Senior Resource Directories, delivered over 20,000 handmade cards to isolated seniors, and had thousands attend its annual expos, fitness classes, and programs.

"I am excited to be an honoree with such passionate women," Prell said. "It's truly an honor for me to be recognized for my hard work. However, I could never accomplish anything without my team at Elderwerks! They are the backbone to Elderwerks and are such givers, that my job is easy."

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary, person-centered information, referrals, and guidance for any type of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, Veterans benefits, or guidance for any type of aging need, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period of time. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit this link. ###

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, M2 Digital Media Group, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://m2digitalmediagroup.com/

SOURCE Elderwerks