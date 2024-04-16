Eldon James Corp launches SeriesLock® XGen™ at Interphex in New York

The industry's newest sterile multi-connect genderless quick disconnect. The Power of 10X.
FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eldon James Corporation launches SeriesLock® XGen™ at the Interphex show, Booth #1403, in New York. This is the next generation in genderless connectors. This intuitive, easy to use genderless sterile quick-disconnect solution allows for disconnects and reconnect up to 10 times. This spring-free flow path® genderless connector allows a larger volume of fluid to pass through at lower line pressures. XGen genderless quick connect technology is revolutionizing the bioprocessing industry by offering a more efficient, versatile, and reliable solution for connecting equipment and processes.
SeriesLock XGen is revolutionary with a small footprint of 3.6" per half and 5.1" connected. Recessed mating features protect contact surfaces and allow for a no drip, sterile connection, or reconnection even in gray spaces. The locking button integration will not allow for an accidental disconnect.
This genderless connector is manufactured with ISO 10993 compliant materials. The housing is constructed of Polysulfone (PSU), virgin flow path, class VI silicone seals.
Standard sizes are available to accommodate tubing sizes ranging from 1/4" ID to 1" ID Tubing.
Product Features:
- Sterile single-use connection that disconnects and reconnects up to 10 times.
- Reduces inventory with single part numbers in both halves of a symmetrical assembly.
- Ability to combine multiple tubing sizes intuitive, simple to connect and disconnect.
- Locking button integration will not allow for an accidental disconnect.
- Audible click confirms proper connection.
- Bi-directional flow.
- Polysulfone housing for toughness and stability at high temperatures.
- High pressure (60psi, 4.1 bar) when connected.
- Manufactured in a Class VII compliant cleanroom.
- Autoclave and Gamma stable for sterilization.
We are changing the way you connect™. Taking single-use to the next generation.
Eldon James is a woman owned, Colorado based ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified, manufacturer with an international presence in the medical, biomedical, pharmaceutical, life science, food, beverage, industrial and automotive industries. A leading U.S. manufacturer of standard and custom fittings, PVC-free tubing, assemblies and SeriesLock® quick disconnect fittings. Experience in processing advanced USP Class VI medical polymers and attention to quality has earned the company 'trusted source' status among bioprocess engineering organizations and medical device designers.
