Eldorado Natural Spring Water Secures Prestigious Gold Medal for Best Tasting Non-Carbonated Water at 34th Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition

The 34th edition of the Berkeley Springs Water Tasting Competition, brought together a panel of experienced and discerning judges to evaluate entries based on multiple criteria, including taste, aroma, mouthfeel, and overall impression. Eldorado Natural Spring Water emerged victorious in the non-carbonated water category, receiving the highest recognition for its exceptional flavor profile and purity.

Having received the Silver Medal multiple times in the past, Jeremy Martin, co-founder and Director of Marketing at Eldorado Natural Spring Water said, "We are thrilled and honored to receive the Gold Medal at the Berkeley Springs Water Tasting Competition. This prestigious award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the purest and best-tasting natural spring water you will find anywhere in the world. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the exceptional quality of our water source."

The source of the water, an artesian spring, emanates from 8,000 feet deep beneath Eldorado Springs, Colorado (just outside Boulder, Colorado) and is one of the most unique water sources in the world. An immense, natural artesian spring pressure forces the water (which has been tested and found to be 6,000 years old) through a layer of sandstone up to the surface in Eldorado Springs. This natural filtering system, produces a crisp and refreshing taste that has now been officially recognized on the global stage as the best tasting water you will find anywhere in the world.

In addition to winning the Gold Medal, Eldorado Natural Spring Water remains committed to environmental sustainability, utilizing eco-friendly packaging and implementing responsible water sourcing practices.

About Eldorado Natural Spring Water:

Eldorado Natural Spring Water is a leading provider of premium natural spring water, committed to delivering a crisp and refreshing drinking experience. Sourced from a pristine location, the water undergoes a natural filtration process to ensure purity and exceptional taste. With a dedication to environmental sustainability, Eldorado Natural Spring Water combines excellence with responsibility in every drop.

