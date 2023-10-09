Eldorado Stone releases two new trend videos with design partner Kerrie Kelly

Eldorado Stone and Kerrie Kelly's] trend analysis and mood board inspiration are valuable for not only those actively working on home projects, but also for anyone curious about how the design landscape is trending. Tweet this

The first video, 'Splendor of Nature,' explores specifiers' increasing preference for organic colors and textures that provide a raw yet refined quality in the home. Eldorado Stone's LoreioBrick, a slim brick profile with old-world charm, is shown to act as a bridge for materials such as polished quartz, leathers, seagrass-inspired wallpaper and other grounding elements. "When it comes to home décor today, organic, handmade and local design elements are trending," said Kelly. "LoreioBrick is an appealing choice for a statement accent wall, fireplace surround or kitchen backsplash in designs ranging from modern minimalist to traditional, Euro-inspired spaces."

The second video, titled 'Rustic Layered Elements,' serves as a visual guide for combining unexpected colors and materials such as weathered wood, vibrant jewel tones and heritage pieces. Eldorado Stone's Rivenwood, which is a panelized profile that replicates aged wood with contemporary color blends, serves as the foundation for inspiring one's unique style story in the home. "Shades of blue, from light to dark, incorporate well with the Rivenwood product," said Kelly. "This is also beautifully paired with plush fabrics on the opposite end of the spectrum…[and] things that are collected from your travels tend to show Rivenwood's weathered, historic aesthetic."

Eldorado Stone is a member of the Westlake Royal Building Products™ portfolio of exterior and interior building products. For more information on Eldorado Stone and its products, visit EldoradoStone.com.

