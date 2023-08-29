Eldorado Stone's interactive Visualizer Tool uses AI to simplify and personalize the design process

Made to empower the creative process, this visualizer tool assists in comparing the wide variety of colors and textures in our stone and brick profiles in real time Tweet this

The Eldorado Stone Visualizer allows users to:

Choose from pre-set images depicting kitchens, baths, living spaces and exterior applications to help inspire those at the beginning of the design process.

Upload images to discover what each stone or brick profile looks like in their own homes or in client projects.

Play with a variety of product styles, colors and spaces to find the right design combination.

Access an auto-generated design report that includes product details, resources, project support information and where to find the nearest Eldorado Stone dealer.

To learn more about the updated Eldorado Stone Visualizer, visit EldoradoStone.com/visualizer.

Eldorado Stone is a member of the Westlake Royal Building Products™ portfolio of exterior and interior building products. For more information on Eldorado Stone and its products, visit EldoradoStone.com.

About Eldorado Stone

For more than 50 years, Eldorado Stone has pushed the boundaries of possibilities, harnessing nature's power and creativity to design a collection of premium architectural stone and brick veneer profiles. Handcrafted with artistic colors and expressive textures that verge from traditional to contemporary, Eldorado Stone products offer the ideal backdrop for curating spaces that lead to a lifetime of new moments to enjoy. To see how Eldorado Stone can be the start of something beautiful, visit EldoradoStone.com.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories. For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow on LinkedIn and Instagram and "Like" us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Merlot Marketing Inc., 9162859835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com/

