Election Results for 2024 NCC Board of Directors and Officers

Beth R. Steinfeld, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNYAM, was re-appointed to serve as Vice-President NCC.

Dr. Steinfeld is the Chair of Advanced Level Nursing Programs, Program Director of the WHNP Program, and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Education

DNP, Nesbitt College of Pharmacy & Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

MS in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, College of Nursing, State University of New York, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York

Certificate in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, Planned Parenthood NYC & SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York

BS in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2021 to present

Continuing Education Reviewer

NCC Certification

WHNP-BC, Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner - since 1991

Tonnyann T. Swinton, DNP, NPD-BC, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was re-appointed to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of NCC.

Ms. Swinton is the Division Vice President Clinical Education, Center for Clinical Advancement HCA Healthcare, Central West Texas Division in Pearland, Texas.

Education

DNP University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

MSN University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

BSN New York University, New York, New York

NCC Service

Secretary-Treasurer of NCC – 2022 to present

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to present

Inpatient Obstetric Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nurse - since 2004

C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2006

C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021

Laura Myers, MSN, APRN, NNP-BC, was elected as a director of NCC.

Ms. Myers is a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, South Carolina.

Education

BS, York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania

BA, Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

NCC Service

NCC Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Neonate Content Team Member

NCC Board of Directors (2021–present) Serves on the Policy Review Committee

NCC Certification

NNP-BC, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner – since 2000

Jean Salera-Vieira, DNP, PNS, APRN-CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was elected to serve as the Certified Nurse Representative to the Nominating Committee.

Ms. Salera-Vieira is the Director of Clinical Program Development for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), Washington, District of Columbia and Adjunct Faculty Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island.

Education

DNP Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island

Post-MS Certificate, PNS, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

MSN, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island

BSN, Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island

BA in Social Work, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2014 to 2019

Member, Inpatient Obstetric Content Team

Nominations Committee

Policy Review Committee

NCC Certification

RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nursing – since 2002

C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring – since 2002

C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2020

Susanne Warner was appointed to serve as the NCC Board Public Member.

Ms. Warner resides in Summerville, South Carolina.

Education

BSBA, William Paterson College, Wayne, New Jersey

AAS, Accounting, Middlesex County College, Edison, New Jersey

