Election Results for 2024 NCC Board of Directors and Officers

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the outcome of the NCC Board of Directors and Officers election. Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process and officers are appointed by the Board of Directors. New and returning directors are listed below. The full Board of Director listing is available at https://www.nccwebsite.org/NCC-Leadership.aspx
CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New & Renewed Term Appointments:
Carol Wallman, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC, was re-appointed to serve as President of NCC.
Dr. Wallman is the Associate Professor and Coordinator of the NNP Program at Loretta Heights School of Nursing at Regis University, Denver, Colorado.
Education
DNP, Regis University, Denver, Colorado
MSN, University of Colorado
NNP Certificate, University of Colorado and the Children's Hospital of Denver, Colorado
BSN, University of South Carolina
NCC Service
President of NCC - 2022 to present
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to present
NCC NNP Content Team Member
NCC Certification
NNP-BC, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner - since 1989
Beth R. Steinfeld, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNYAM, was re-appointed to serve as Vice-President NCC.
Dr. Steinfeld is the Chair of Advanced Level Nursing Programs, Program Director of the WHNP Program, and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.
Education
DNP, Nesbitt College of Pharmacy & Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
MS in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, College of Nursing, State University of New York, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York
Certificate in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, Planned Parenthood NYC & SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York
BS in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2021 to present
Continuing Education Reviewer
NCC Certification
WHNP-BC, Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner - since 1991
Tonnyann T. Swinton, DNP, NPD-BC, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was re-appointed to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of NCC.
Ms. Swinton is the Division Vice President Clinical Education, Center for Clinical Advancement HCA Healthcare, Central West Texas Division in Pearland, Texas.
Education
DNP University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama
MSN University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama
BSN New York University, New York, New York
NCC Service
Secretary-Treasurer of NCC – 2022 to present
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to present
Inpatient Obstetric Nursing Content Team
NCC Certification
RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nurse - since 2004
C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2006
C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021
Laura Myers, MSN, APRN, NNP-BC, was elected as a director of NCC.
Ms. Myers is a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, South Carolina.
Education
BS, York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pennsylvania
BA, Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
NCC Service
NCC Care of the Extremely Low Birth Weight Neonate Content Team Member
NCC Board of Directors (2021–present) Serves on the Policy Review Committee
NCC Certification
NNP-BC, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner – since 2000
Jean Salera-Vieira, DNP, PNS, APRN-CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was elected to serve as the Certified Nurse Representative to the Nominating Committee.
Ms. Salera-Vieira is the Director of Clinical Program Development for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), Washington, District of Columbia and Adjunct Faculty Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island.
Education
DNP Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island
Post-MS Certificate, PNS, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington
MSN, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island
BSN, Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island
BA in Social Work, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2014 to 2019
Member, Inpatient Obstetric Content Team
Nominations Committee
Policy Review Committee
NCC Certification
RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nursing – since 2002
C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring – since 2002
C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2020
Susanne Warner was appointed to serve as the NCC Board Public Member.
Ms. Warner resides in Summerville, South Carolina.
Education
BSBA, William Paterson College, Wayne, New Jersey
AAS, Accounting, Middlesex County College, Edison, New Jersey
NCC welcomes their knowledge, expertise and support.
ABOUT NCC:
The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is a not for profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care and neonatal pediatric transport.
Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 215,000 licensed health care professionals.
Media Contact
Cyndi Scovel, National Certification Corporation (NCC), 12198719360, [email protected], www.NCCwebsite.org
SOURCE National Certification Corporation (NCC)
Share this article