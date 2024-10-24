Electric Pickle Prepares to Make its Nationwide Debut in Tempe Dec. 16

"We're blending our love for the fast-paced, action-packed game with our passion for delivering upscale culinary offerings in a vibrant and social atmosphere," said Paul Frederick, founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle and Eureka! Restaurant Group. Post this

"Pickleball has taken this country by storm, and with Electric Pickle, we're aiming to further elevate the experience," said Paul Frederick, founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle and Eureka! Restaurant Group. "We're blending our love for the fast-paced, action-packed game with our passion for delivering upscale culinary offerings in a vibrant and social atmosphere."

Designed by Brick & West, the venue mixes lush greenery with modern, striking elements, creating a dynamic yet inviting environment where guests can play, dine and socialize. Electric Pickle's bold signature restaurant will offer inventive cocktails and dishes ranging from creations such as the Sticky Short Ribs ($24) with Korean BBQ sauce, sesame seeds and green onions; Garlic Noodles & Shrimp ($28) with egg noodles, roasted garlic, parmesan and shrimp; Truffle Bacon Mashed Potato Pizza ($20) with truffle cheese sauce, bacon and mashed potato; and even sweet desserts like the 4-Layer Carrot Cake ($14) with cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts.

Four of the pickleball courts will feature first-of-its-kind AI technology, offering enhanced gameplay experiences. In addition to pickleball, visitors can keep the fun going all day long at the bocce ball courts, Full Swing Golf Simulators and ping pong tables before hanging out on the lawn, which features a live-music stage and cornhole. Electric Pickle will also offer memberships featuring exclusive perks like unlimited gameplay and priority court reservations.

This is not Knighthead's first venture into the fastest growing sport in America, as Knighthead, through certain of its affiliates, recently teamed up with seven-time Super Bowl World champion Tom Brady and Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters to acquire the Las Vegas Night Owls, an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball season.

Electric Pickle will be hiring 150 employees in early November ahead of its opening at 8688 S. Emerald Drive in Tempe. Reservations will open two weeks prior to the grand opening. In addition to Arizona, Electric Pickle has plans to expand with soon-to-open locations in Las Vegas; Roseville, California; Katy, Texas; Rancho Cucamonga, California; and Reno, Nevada. For more, visit electricpickle.co.

About Electric Pickle

Electric Pickle is where the thrill of pickleball and outdoor entertainment meets globally inspired cuisine in an elevated ambiance. This "eatertainment" destination blends the fast-paced action of the nation's fastest-growing sport with a vibrant social atmosphere, featuring state-of-the-art, high-tech pickleball courts, private cabanas, Full Swing Golf Simulators, bocce ball, cozy fire pits, a live-music stage and a lawn for cornhole, lounging and so much more. After serving up some competition, grab a table at the expansive, two-story restaurant that effortlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces. Bold flavors and inventive cocktails await, setting the stage for the perfect post-game celebration. With its debut location set to open in December in Tempe, Arizona, Electric Pickle is poised for a nationwide expansion, including soon-to-open locations in Las Vegas; Roseville, California; Katy, Texas; Rancho Cucamonga, California; and Reno, Nevada. It's nothing short of electric. For more, visit electricpickle.co.

About Eureka! Restaurant Group

Eureka! is a dynamic culinary powerhouse overseeing a portfolio of 34 operational restaurants, collectively generating an impressive $150 million in sales. Housing three innovative brands in collaboration with Grupo Carolo – Eureka!, La Popular CDMX and The Amalfi Llama – the group's offerings epitomize energy, discovery and community. Rooted in scratch-kitchen expertise and enriched by an acclaimed cocktail program, Eureka! Restaurant Group redefines dining through its captivating concepts and unwavering commitment to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit eurekarestaurantgroup.com and follow @EatDrinkEureka on Instagram and Facebook.

About Knighthead Capital Management LLC

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC ("Knighthead") was co-founded in 2008 by Ara Cohen and Tom Wagner. Knighthead is an event driven and deep value focused SEC registered investment advisor that specializes in investing in companies that need financial and operational restructuring. Knighthead has worked to create a diversified credit platform with an experienced team of investment professionals, specializing in credit analysis, sourcing, trading and restructuring. Knighthead's long-term objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients while emphasizing the preservation of capital. Knighthead manages assets across a variety of investment vehicles including a long/short Evergreen Hedge Fund, a number of Closed-End Credit Vehicles, a dedicated Real Estate Lending business and a sizable Insurance Asset Management business.

Media Contact

Rachel Eroh, Electric Pickle, 1 480-626-1675, [email protected], https://electricpickle.co/

SOURCE Electric Pickle