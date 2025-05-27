Electric Symphony Media Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

Electric Symphony Media has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Marketing Campaign of the Year– Arts & Culture category in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Symphony Media has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Marketing Campaign of the Year– Arts & Culture category in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. ESM received the Gold Stevie® Award for its 2024 'Lightscape' integrated campaign for Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which promoted the Garden's holiday light installation in partnership with Sony Music.

Judges praised ESM's 'Lightscape' campaign for its exceptional media strategy, compelling storytelling, and outstanding performance. One judge described it as "an exceptional media strategy," highlighting the team's ability to drive over 200,000 conversions with a CPA of just $0.38 during New York City's highly competitive holiday season. Judges also noted ESM's smart shift from detailed audience segmentation in 2023 to broader cultural resonance in 2024, calling the campaign "a great example of smart media planning with results to match." Another judge commended the team's ability to "face competition in an area where market penetration was difficult," recognizing the strategic excellence that helped solidify Lightscape's status as a beloved New York City holiday tradition.

"Winning a Stevie Award for our Lightscape campaign is an incredible honor," said David Hassard, Managing Partner.. "It reflects the passion and strategic excellence our team brings to every project, and we're proud to be recognized among the nation's best."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."

About Electric Symphony Media

ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

