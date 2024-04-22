Electric Symphony Media is Great Place To Work Certified

Electric Symphony Media is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ESM. This year, 91% of employees said it's a great place to work – 34 points higher than the average U.S. company.

HOBOKEN, N.J. , April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

By investing in our employees and creating a positive workplace culture, we aim to deliver the highest quality service and dedication to excellence in everything we do. All of our employees believe they are made to feel welcome at ESM and that they are comfortable being themselves in our office environment. At ESM, we foster a culture of collaboration where every voice is valued and has the potential to drive our innovation and success.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Electric Symphony Media stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"At ESM, we understand that our people are our greatest asset," said Dave Hassard, Managing Partner. "By empowering them to be themselves and providing an environment where every voice is valued, we unlock the full potential of our team to drive innovation that sets us apart."

Visit our Great Place To Work Company Profile to learn more about our office environment and culture.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.

Media Contact

Ivaliese Chihimie, Electric Symphony Media, 1 201-256-1098, [email protected], Electric Symphony Media

SOURCE Electric Symphony Media