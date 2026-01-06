ElectricFish Brings EV Fast Charging to America's Gas Stations. And It's Good for the Grid.

"We don't sell EV chargers or batteries; we sell time and uptime. We've decoupled charging speed from grid limits by actively managing when energy flows in or out, so fast charging strengthens the grid instead of destabilizing it," said Nelio Batista, ElectricFish CTO. Post this

It is deploying the battery-powered fast-chargers through a revenue share model with installations already underway across the U.S. and a recent commercial deployment now live in Detroit's Eastern Market district through the Toyota Mobility Foundation's Sustainable Cities Challenge.

Addressing the Infrastructure Gap:

EV sales have outpaced charging infrastructure, leaving rural and suburban areas underserved while urban chargers face reliability issues. MotorTrend captured the irony in a recent feature: "If electricity is abundant in America, why are EV fast chargers so scarce?"

The answer comes down to cost and complexity. Conventional fast charger installations require utility upgrades that can run north of $150,000 per port and take 12–18+ months to complete.

Policy momentum is building in ElectricFish's two leading markets: California Governor Gavin Newsom just announced $1.1 billion for zero-emission transit and infrastructure, while Michigan's Charge Up Michigan program aims for two million EVs and 100,000 chargers by 2030.

A Different Approach: Hardware + Software + AI:

The grid can't keep pace with EV adoption — and legacy DC fast charging makes the problem worse. Each new installation adds massive peak demand to already strained infrastructure, deepening the very constraint holding EV infrastructure back. The harder the industry pushes, the more the grid pushes back.

To break this cycle, ElectricFish has pioneered a fundamentally different architecture, built in America. Rather than drawing peak power directly from the grid, each unit operates from its own 400 kWh battery reservoir, requiring only a fraction of the grid connection typically needed for DC fast chargers.

Combined with intelligent software and grid-interactive controls, this new architecture forms a complete charging ecosystem — not just hardware. The result is a distributed network of energy resources that strengthens grid resilience instead of straining it, turning every charging station into a local energy asset that absorbs demand spikes and can even sell power back during peak periods.

"We don't sell EV chargers or batteries; we sell time and uptime. We've decoupled charging speed from grid limits by actively managing when energy flows in or out, so fast charging strengthens the grid instead of destabilizing it," said Nelio Batista, ElectricFish CTO and co-founder.

The platform includes three integrated components, backed by five issued U.S. patents:

ElectricFish 400squaredTM: A battery-powered EV charger with energy storage. Each unit combines a 400 kWh battery with dual 400 kW fast-charging ports, delivering high-speed charging from a minimal, pre-existing grid connection.

Reef®: A real-time charging station management system (CSMS) giving operators full visibility into charging sessions, energy flow, and station performance.

Stargazer®: The system's AI-powered engine, running on edge and cloud, optimizing charging schedules, predicting demand, and managing grid services to maximize revenue for site hosts.

The result: 400 kW charging from a 30 kW (or less) grid connection, deployed in 4–6 weeks instead of 12–18 months — with intelligent software that makes the grid stronger, not weaker.

"Gas stations are built for short dwell times and high turnover. We designed our new Turbo Charge service to behave like a pump, not a parking space," said Anurag Kamal, ElectricFish CEO and co-founder. "But the real moat is our software. Our Stargazer engine doesn't just charge cars. It manages energy flow, predicts demand, and helps utilities stabilize the grid. We're not a hardware company. We're an energy platform."

Hyundai Validation: Desert-Tested, Customer-Ready

Hyundai Motor Company has put the new EV charging and energy storage unit through rigorous testing at its California Proving Ground in 2025, where it delivered peak charging power through continuous triple-digit temperatures over a multi-month summer program. The 350squaredTM charger was stress-tested during MotorTrend's 2026 SUV of the Year evaluations, delivering 1,119 kWh over 37 sessions with a peak of 313 kW — unfazed by Mojave Desert heat.

The 400squaredTM, launching at CES, is an even more powerful version of the product. "ElectricFish allowed us to fast charge without costly electrical infrastructure upgrades, and installation is quick and simple," said Dean Vivo Amore, Senior Engineer at Hyundai. "We see this as a way to unlock fast charging at sites that the grid alone can't support today."

"We pushed the ElectricFish charger hard in extreme heat and it passed with margin," said Tafflyn Toy, Project Lead at Hyundai CRADLE. "The performance and built-in safety redundancies gave us confidence this is viable for real-world, customer-facing sites."

Motor City Milestone:

ElectricFish's most recent commercial deployment is now operational in Detroit's Eastern Market district, the historic heart of American automotive manufacturing, through the Toyota Mobility Foundation's Sustainable Cities Challenge. ElectricFish was selected from nearly 100 submissions to electrify this vital food and warehouse logistics hub's fleet while providing public fast charging access. The company is in discussions with contract manufacturers in Michigan, positioning the state as a second hub alongside its California headquarters.

Revenue Share, Not Six-Figure Capex:

Under ElectricFish's revenue-share program, station owners provide space and a modest electrical connection; ElectricFish covers the hardware and installation and then splits the charging revenue with the host. This business model eliminates the upfront capital barrier that has kept most independent gas stations out of the EV charging market.

The 2030 Vision:

"By 2030, every gas station will be an energy station — selling electrons alongside gasoline, stabilizing the grid, and letting drivers stop, top up, and go in under 10 minutes," said Leonardo Mattiazzi, ElectricFish President and co-founder. "No ground broken, no cables replaced. Car buyers will choose vehicles based on comfort, safety, and lifestyle — not charger availability. The final barrier to transportation electrification? Gone."

Visit ElectricFish at CES 2026:

ElectricFish will be exhibiting at CES 2026 at Eureka Park (booth #61306) in the Venetian Expo, as part of Hyundai's ZER01NE Ventures dedicated booth area, discussing the Turbo Charge service and demonstrating the full platform ecosystem, including the Reef monitoring dashboard and Stargazer AI. Media briefings and demonstrations available by appointment.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

MotorTrend Feature: "Could This Startup Put an EV Fast-Charger at Every Gas Station?"

— Read Full Article

Link to Digital Press Kit: https://app.air.inc/a/b1d88f51d

