Electrify Your Business: BrightDrop Zevo Electric Delivery Vans Now Available in Kennesaw!

The BrightDrop Zevo stands tall, fueled by the advanced GM Ultium EV platform. This groundbreaking electric vehicle battery platform brings unparalleled power, an impressive range of up to 250 miles, and a performance that redefines last-mile logistics.

-High Productivity, Low Carbon Footprint

At the heart of Zevo's excellence is a commitment to sustainability. Designed for last-mile logistics, it operates on General Motors' Ultium Battery Platform, ensuring zero tailpipe emissions and contributing to the decarbonization of operations. The Zevo is not just an electric vehicle; it's a statement of environmental responsibility.

-Driver-Centric Experience

The Zevo is crafted with the driver in mind, ensuring safety, comfort, and efficiency. Advanced safety features, a low step-in height for easy driver ingress and egress, and large infotainment screens create a driving experience that prioritizes both safety and convenience. Up to 615 cubic feet of cargo space means plenty of room for deliveries, as well.

-Sustainable Future: Take the First Step

Choosing the Zevo isn't just a vehicle purchase; it's a step toward a sustainable future. Keep pace with last-mile delivery demands, scale your supply chain operations, and contribute to your sustainability goals simultaneously. The Zevo is designed to align with the evolving landscape of logistics, ensuring efficiency and eco-friendliness.

-Safety Features: Every Mile, Every Delivery

Safety is paramount and the Zevo excels in this domain. Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning—these features provide a secure driving experience, ensuring safety in every journey.

-Models Available: BrightDrop Zevo 600 and BrightDrop Zevo 400

At Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC, we're proud to offer two exceptional Zevo models: the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and the BrightDrop Zevo 400. Each model promises high productivity, a low carbon footprint, and an electrifying last-mile delivery experience.

Ready to electrify your business? Visit Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC in Kennesaw today and explore the future of last-mile logistics with the BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans!

