Electrifying Journey: The Beloved Electric VW Bus Cruises Historic Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica

"I'm a little bit nervous about spending three weeks on the road in a vintage electric bus, but that's what makes it an adventure." Tweet this

This voyage marks a significant milestone in the evolution of electric vehicles, showcasing the range, reliability, and eco-friendliness. "It's funny" says Jack, "On the last trip we kept hearing, there's no way you can do this, you know there's not enough charging stations!" When asked about the trip as a whole Cathy said, "It's not something that many people would do, or I would be doing, if I wasn't married to Jack." To which Jack replied "if you have something you want to do don't wait do it!"

The EV West microbus, now known as OG.Buzz, is powered by a NetGain Hyper9 electric drive system that is popular with many electric vehicle conversion enthusiasts. We spoke with Hunter Hamstra from NetGain Motors. "This bus went from California to New York back from New York to California last summer. It's pretty amazing that Jack is doing it again this year, with the same motor, same inverter, same battery pack… just some new body work and a fresh paint job." Hunter continued, "It's really impressive that he's able to make that trip not just once across the country or twice back across the country but now for a third time with the very same components in this whole 1963 electric vehicle."

To prepare for the journey, EV West has partnered with Buswerx in San Luis Obispo to bring the VW microbus into top operational shape, and gave the microbus a new 'vintage' paint job that will help the OG.Buzz stand out on the cross country trip. We talked to Jason Nadal, the owner of Buswerx about working on the OG.Buzz microbus. "I love the way it drives!" said Jason, " The performance exceeded my expectations. People tell you what it's going to feel like but you really don't experience it until you are behind that big steering wheel and it's a split window…. Then knowing what it normally feels like compared with the OG.Buzz bus… It's like okay this is where I need to be!"

"One thing about that bus being around the shop," continued Jason,"It was bringing so much attention, people were coming to kind of get weekly updates of what's going on. You know, what are the changes here and there…. A couple of these people even want to get electric conversions in!"

The journey promises to capture the imagination of travel enthusiasts, electric vehicle advocates, and road trip aficionados alike.

Key Details:

Departure Date: October 10, 2023

Starting Point: Chicago, Illinois

Ending Point: Santa Monica, California

Distance: Over 2,400 miles

Duration: Approximately two weeks

Number of stopovers: 20

Gas Used: None

The Journey:

The Electric VW Bus will take on Route 66, known as the "Main Street of America." This historic highway winds through picturesque landscapes, small towns, and iconic landmarks, making it the ideal backdrop for showcasing the capabilities of electric mobility.

The journey will be documented through daily updates, live streams, and engaging social media content, allowing people across the country to follow along as the Electric VW Bus conquers this legendary route.

About EV West:

EV West is a company specializing in electric vehicle (EV) conversions and components. EV West is known for converting classic cars into electric vehicles, providing EV conversion kits, and offering components for electric drivetrains. They contribute to the growing trend of electrifying traditional automobiles, promoting sustainability in the automotive industry. For the latest developments, please check their official website or recent news sources.

About NetGain Motors:

NetGain Motors, Inc. is the exclusive worldwide distributor of HyPer™, WarP™, ImPulse™, and TransWarP™ electric motors for use in electric vehicles and electric vehicle conversions. NetGain was founded in 1998 by a diverse group of professionals who formed the company's roots in electric drag racing. NetGain has since partnered with hundreds of EV Conversion shops and OEM's to expand the electrification market.

About Buswerx:

Buswerx is a small family operated business specializing in restorations and resto-mods of vintage Volkswagens. Buswerx began as a hobby in 1996 in Bakersfield California and was started by car builder Stan Stewart, his daughter Kimberly Stewart (Nadal) and local car customizer Chad Johnston. The name and logo has changed slightly since it was created in the early 90's by Johnston. Since then Buswerx moved to the Central Coast in California where it has been restoring vintage Volkswagens. Although Buswerx began soley customizing pre 67 VW buses it has taken on the customizations of Karmann Ghias, Beetles, and Type 3's. Some of Buswerx's cooperating partners include EMPI, Wolfsburg West, Aikewld, Type E Motorsports, Old Speed and Wolfgang International. Restoration and Customization of VW's is Buswerx's passion and works with its customers to create their visions into reality.

