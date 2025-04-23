Electrolyte Boost® Wins "Game On: Powered by Cognizin®" Tournament, Celebrating Brain Health and Sports Performance

Beyond the friendly competition, Game On reinforced Cognizin®'s dedication to brain health—especially relevant for athletes, busy professionals, and wellness seekers. Post this

"We created Game On to celebrate both performance and wellness in a fun and meaningful way," said Maria Stanieich, Senior Marketing Manager at Kyowa Hakko USA. "Electrolyte Boost® brought their A-game, and we're proud to support their chosen brain health cause as part of this exciting initiative."

Gary Kleinmann, the Founder and CEO of Electrolyte Boost®, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We're honored to win the Game On championship and support a cause that aligns with our mission. Just as our products help athletes stay sharp and recover, we're proud to donate our prize to support brain health research at Northwell Health and Banner Health Foundations, furthering their critical work in enhancing brain health and wellness for everyone."

Competing Brands Included:

● Energy: BUM Energy, Legion, Misfit Energy, C4 Energy

● Hydration: Karma Water, Launch Hydrate, Electrolyte Boost®, GFUEL

● Workout: ONNIT, Don't Quit, RYSE, AN Performance

● Lifestyle: High Brew Coffee, Do'mo, Magic Mind, WorkEpic

The campaign also drove measurable engagement on the Cognizin® Instagram account:

● 45.3% increase in net follower growth

● 98.6% boost in organic impressions

● 73.1% rise in organic engagements

Visit http://www.cognizin.com to discover more about Cognizin®, buy Cognizin®-powered products, or engage in the conversation online.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

