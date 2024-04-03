Electromagnetic Compatibility and Radio Compliance for Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the attendees will learn how ANSI C63.27 can be used to tackle the FDA's interest in wireless coexistence and how AAMI TIR69 covers how to assess risks. Post this

Connected medical devices have additional challenges and requirements to meet before going to market. Radio regulations need to be addressed and a risk assessment is necessary to determine how the radio functions affect essential performance. In this webinar, the attendees will learn how ANSI C63.27 can be used to tackle the FDA's interest in wireless coexistence and how AAMI TIR69 covers how to assess risks.

Medical devices also need to address differences between basic safety, essential performance, and intended use. There are different requirements for various functions, many of which need different types of testing. It can be challenging to navigate these complex requirements and which requirements take precedence. This webinar will help simplify this process.

Join this webinar to learn about electromagnetic compatibility for medical devices. The experts will cover best practices when integrating radios into a medical device, which will help create a path to ensure a smooth regulatory process. In the USA, medical devices need to meet both FCC and FDA requirements, and this webinar covers how to achieve this goal.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into factors that need to be considered when designing a medical device as well as obtain guidance on electromagnetic compatibility regulatory requirements.

Join David Schaefer, EMC Technical Manager, Element Materials Technology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Electromagnetic Compatibility and Radio Compliance for Medical Devices.

