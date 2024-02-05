Electronic adhesives by Meridian EPO-TEK® highlighted at MD&M West

"These advancements highlight Meridian's commitment to medical technology and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes through our EPO-TEK® brand," observed Brian Brace, Commercial President of Meridian's Electronics Division. Post this

The company's biocompatible/medical device grade adhesives are available in room temperature two-part systems or pre-mixed frozen single-component syringes.

"These advancements highlight Meridian's commitment to medical technology and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes through our EPO-TEK® brand," observed Brian Brace, Commercial President of Meridian's Electronics Division. "We believe we help play a pivotal role in driving medical breakthroughs within the healthcare industry by finding applications in a diverse range of medical devices, including sensors, diagnostic instruments, implants, endoscopes, and catheters."

Meridian will also highlight the EPO-TEK® "MED" line, which includes EPO-TEK® Biocompatible Medical Device Grade Products. As a global manufacturer and custom formulator specializing in epoxy and UV adhesives, its focus is on medical device applications. These applications encompass a wide technology range, including microelectronics, PZT ultrasonics, scintillators and optics, fiber optic light guides, and PCB electronics.

"Our product line boasts an extensive range of ISO 10993 tested biocompatible adhesives," stated Christina Lee, Global Marketing Manager of Meridian's Electronics Division. "If you are an engineer, researcher, or decision-maker in the healthcare industry, a visit to our booth is a must. EPO-TEK® Biocompatible Medical Device Grade Products focus on improving patient outcomes. And that's what it's all about."

About Epoxy Technology (EPO-TEK)

Meridian Adhesives' Epoxy Technology is a leading name in the development and distribution of specialty epoxy, ultraviolet, and hybrid adhesives to meet the critical performance standards of high-tech industries worldwide including the Semiconductor, Optoelectronic, Medical, Fiber Optics, Photovoltaic, Military/Aerospace, and Electronics Assembly and Automotive sectors. Our specialty materials are used in some of the most demanding and increasingly difficult applications. For more information, visit https://www.epotek.com.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

Media Contact

Deanna Disbro, Meridian Adhesives Group, 7062600718, [email protected], https://meridianadhesives.com

