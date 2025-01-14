Electronic Data Capture Redefined: Challenging the Norm with eSource Innovation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore strategies to prioritize site staff experience in technology development. Post this

A single, scalable platform can help in integrating DDC, EDC, electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and eConsent and can offer remarkable benefits:

Enhanced Experience for Site Staff and Participants: The platform can simplify workflows with intuitive interfaces, reducing redundant data entry and making the trial process more seamless for both participants and site teams

Immediate, High-Quality Data Collection: By minimizing delays between data capture and analysis, the platform ensures timely access to accurate and reliable trial data, improving overall data quality

Real-Time Monitoring: Adaptive trial designs and rapid decision-making can be supported by real-time insights, enabling more responsive and effective trial management

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore strategies to prioritize site staff experience in technology development. They will discuss how thoughtful innovation can simplify processes and consider what more can be done to revolutionize the clinical trial experience.

Register for this webinar to discover how integrating DDC with EDC, eCOA and eConsent streamlines workflows, enhances data accuracy and improves site and participant experiences.

Join Dermot Kenny, CEO, STEM Healthcare (moderator); Megan Petrylak, Chief Operating Officer, Clinical ink; Mathapelo Mafohla, Senior Clinical Data Management Project Manager, PPD; Julie Smrz, Director, Clinical Data Management, PPD; and Piper Darling, Associate Director, IT Patient Digital Solutions, Immunovant, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11:30am EST (4:30pm GMT/UK).

