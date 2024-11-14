Electronic Drives and Controls Celebrates Impressive Growth and Strong Demand for Industrial Automation Solutions

"We are proud of the growth we've achieved this year, which is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients." Post this

"We've put in years of preparation and invested heavily in digital marketing to get the word out about our services, knowing that growth was inevitable," Dillard added. "Our team has worked tirelessly and the results speak for themselves: clients continue to return to us because of our technical expertise and the strong results we deliver."

EDC's expertise in coating & laminating, wire and cable, PLC programming and upgrades, as well as drive service, has allowed the company to strengthen its presence in the metals converting industry, securing new and expanded projects across multiple client plants. EDC has also successfully completed upgrades for a new client in the composites industry, widening the portfolio of industries it caters to.

In addition to recent growth, EDC remains committed to maintaining the highest industry standards through its CSIA certification, which ensures adherence to best practices in control system integration. Several certifications, including UL508A recertification and certifications from Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Ignition, further emphasize EDC's dedication to safety, technical proficiency, and continuous improvement.

About Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC) is a CSIA Certified control system integrator with deep domain expertise in the coating and laminating, and converting industries. The company's large field service team specializes in AC and DC drives, PLCs and factory automation. Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, EDC's team of engineers and technicians has a vast experience integrating new control systems and breathing life into older equipment. EDC has the engineering capability to design, build, start-up and service projects from the sophisticated to the simple and the service support team on call 24/7/365 to keep it all running at peak efficiency from day one and for years to come. In addition to the company's certification as a Siemens Solution Partner and a Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator, EDC is a factory authorized/factory trained service center for over 40 drive brands. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

