Electronic Drives and Controls Earns Prestigious CSIA Certification, Exemplifying Excellence in Control System Integration

CSIA, a global trade association, is dedicated to advancing the field of control system integration by focusing on the overall management of a system integration business. To earn CSIA certification, companies must showcase a dedicated commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, performance, and reliability. This entails adherence to the CSIA Best Practices and Benchmarks across ten critical areas, spanning both technical and operational realms.

CSIA Certification offers clients the assurance that the control system integrator is an established organization committed to cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships. CSIA Certified companies undergo a recertification audit every three years. This process promotes adherence to current business practices and ongoing business improvement. It is imperative for companies to complete the audit before the expiration date to maintain their certified status.

"Selecting a CSIA Certified system integrator represents a strategic decision to work with a vetted professionally managed control system integration company," says Jose Rivera, CEO of CSIA. "The certification process requires a substantial investment to meet the Best Practice's stringent performance criteria, demonstrating the company's commitment to excellence. By choosing a SI that has embraced the CSIA's Best Practices and successfully achieved Certification, you're choosing a partner dedicated to implementing industry-leading standards in your facility."

To achieve or renew CSIA certification, a thorough examination is conducted by a third-party auditor, with a primary objective to validate the comprehensive implementation of CSIA Best Practices and Benchmarks across ten critical areas. These encompass general management, human resources management, business development and sales management, financial management, project management, system development life cycle, quality management, technical management, and various other ancillary activities.

Founded in 1968, Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC) is a CSIA Certified control system integrator with deep domain expertise in the wire & cable and coating & laminating industries. The company's large field service team specializes in AC and DC drives, PLCs and factory automation. Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, EDC's team of engineers and technicians has a vast experience integrating new control systems and breathing life into older equipment. EDC has the engineering capability to design, build, start-up and service projects from the sophisticated to the simple and the service support team on call 24/7/365 to keep it all running at peak efficiency from day one and for years to come. In addition to the company's certification as a Siemens Solution Partner and a Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator, EDC is a factory authorized/factory trained service center for over 40 drive brands. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

