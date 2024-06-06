Electronic Drives and Controls to Exhibit at Wire Expo 2024

"We are thrilled to discuss our wire drawing, annealing, cabling, and jacketing solutions at the expo, where we have engaged with some of our most valuable prospects." Post this

EDC engineers will be present to share insights addressing the many obstacles wire and cable manufacturers face. EDC's team specializes in integrating cutting-edge control systems, revitalizing equipment through upgrades, and optimizing factory automation in wire and cable, as well as coating and laminating industries. EDC has completed projects ranging from minor upgrades to comprehensive retrofits, tackling challenges such as obsolete drives or PLCs, frequent wire breaks, and extended downtime.

The Wire Expo, organized biennially by the Wire Association International (WAI), stands as the leading platform for gaining industry insights into wire manufacturing. The expo's agenda centers on the latest innovations and strategies in the industry, providing attendees with a comprehensive view of future trends and advancements. Participants will be able to attend presentations and exhibits highlighting processes such as wire drawing, cable manufacturing, automation, wire extrusion, and stranding.

To learn more or register for Wire Expo 2024, visit https://www.wireexpo24.com/.

About Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC) is a CSIA Certified control system integrator with deep domain expertise in the coating and laminating, wire and cable, and converting industries. The company's large field service team specializes in AC and DC drives, PLCs and factory automation. Family owned and operated for more than 50 years, EDC's team of engineers and technicians has a vast experience integrating new control systems and breathing life into older equipment. EDC has the engineering capability to design, build, start-up and service projects from the sophisticated to the simple and the service support team on call 24/7/365 to keep it all running at peak efficiency from day one and for years to come. In addition to the company's certification as a Siemens Solution Partner and a Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator, EDC is a factory authorized/factory trained service center for over 40 drive brands. For more information, visit the company's website, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

