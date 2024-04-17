Electronic Health Records to Electronic Data Capture: Enhancing the Data Journey in Oncology Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

It is predicted that within five years, an EHR-to-EDC system will be a tool most research centers — even smaller trial sites — leverage to streamline and optimize their trial processes. Post this

While EHRs and EDC systems are digital, the connection between them mainly is not digital but analog. This connection creates an opportunity for innovative approaches to streamline trial processes, enhance data accuracy, reduce cost, and expedite the development of new therapies. This directly benefits patient safety, trial accessibility, patient engagement and patient recruitment.

Register for this webinar to learn how to avoid any stumbles and how to prepare for and integrate EHR to EDC into your oncology clinical trial operations.

Join Anthony W. Tolcher, MD, FRCPC, FACP, FASCO, Director of Clinical Research, Founder and CEO of NEXT Oncology; Andrew Zupnick, PhD, Vice President, Oncology Drug Development, Catalyst Oncology; Craig McIlloney, Senior Vice President, Catalyst Flex; and Jackie Kent, Executive Industry Advisor, for the Electronic Health Records to Electronic Data Capture: Enhancing the Data Journey in Oncology Clinical Trials [live webinar __title__ live webinar] on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 1pm EDT (6pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Electronic Health Records to Electronic Data Capture: Enhancing the Data Journey in Oncology Clinical Trials [Electronic Health Records to Electronic Data Capture: Enhancing the Data Journey in Oncology Clinical Trials __title__ live webinar].

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks