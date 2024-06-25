Electronic Payments Launches the POS Bill of Rights for Merchants

...the POS Bill of Rights only solidifies the commitment we have to our merchants and outlines how we have operated with our POS initiatives. Post this

Transparent Pricing and Honest Billing: Merchants have the right to clear, understandable pricing with no hidden fees or charges to their customers. Billing is straightforward and predictable.

Reliable Uptime Commitments: Merchants have the right to expect a high standard of system reliability and uptime with proactive communication in case of scheduled or unexpected downtime.

Data Privacy and Security: Merchants have the right to have their business and customer data protected with high security standards and assurance that their data will not be sold or misused.

Responsive Customer Support: Merchants have the right to access knowledgeable and timely technical support and customer service that helps them resolve issues efficiently and effectively.

User-Friendly Interface: Merchants have the right to a system that is intuitive and easy to use, minimizing training time and reducing errors.

Continuous Improvement: Merchants have the right to expect the POS system to be regularly updated and improved, incorporating feedback from users to enhance functionality and performance.

Fair Contract Terms: Merchants have the right to fair and reasonable contract terms with no predatory practices. Terms and conditions will be easy to understand and protect both parties.

Training and Resources: Merchants have the right to receive adequate training and resources to fully utilize the POS system, including access to manuals, how-to guides, and online tutorials.

Input and Feedback: Merchants have the right to provide feedback on the system and services, and to have that feedback considered in future developments and updates.

Cancellation and Data Retrieval: Merchants have the right to cancel services under reasonable terms and to retrieve their data in a usable format if they choose to switch systems.

"We understand that merchants have many choices in the systems they choose to run their business. But oftentimes, these systems do not act with the merchant's interests at heart," said Michael Nardy, Electronic Payments Founder and CEO. "Our success over the last twenty-five years since founding the company is to support our clients with industry-leading tech and products that are relevant to their business. In reality, the POS Bill of Rights only solidifies the commitment we have to our merchants and outlines how we have operated with our POS initiatives. I hope through this announcement, other point of sale providers will embrace these values and offer them in their own products."

Steve Messemer, Director of POS Products, stated, "With TableTurn® front and center as the cornerstone of our restaurant management platform, the POS Bill of Rights is our assurance to providing a reliable and supportive environment for businesses using EPI. This initiative will set a new standard in the industry and help our merchants thrive."

Electronic Payments invites all merchants to experience the benefits of TableTurn and the protections offered by the POS Bill of Rights. For more information, visit www.electronicpayments.com or contact their Merchant Support team.

