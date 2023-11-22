ElectroplatingUSA Unveils Leak Free® Brush Plating System

ElectroplatingUSA, a leading innovator in the field of electroplating technology, has announced their new revolutionary patented Leak Free® Brush Plating System. This lightweight and portable system redefines brush electroplating with an innovative design, ensuring a seamless and environmentally conscious plating process.

GREENLAND, N.H., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ElectroplatingUSA, a leading innovator in the field of electroplating technology, has announced their new revolutionary patented Leak Free® Brush Plating System. This lightweight and portable system redefines brush electroplating with an innovative design, ensuring a seamless and environmentally conscious plating process.

A. Ildeniz, General Manager of ElectroplatingUSA, said, "Our Leak Free Electroplating system revolutionizes brush electroplating technology by ensuring operator safety and environmental responsibility. With our Drip Free System, operators can work confidently without exposure to toxic fumes and pollutants, marking a significant advancement in the industry."

Traditionally, one of the most time-consuming aspects of brush plating has been masking and sealing the system to prevent leakage. ElectroplatingUSA has addressed this issue with their Leak Free® Brush Plating System, eliminating the need for elaborate protective measures and extensive sealing procedures. The system's unique design includes a peristaltic pump for precise solution delivery and a vacuum pump ejector that effectively captures excess solution, providing a safe and efficient plating experience. This breakthrough technology not only enhances operator safety but also protects the environment from toxic fumes and chemicals.

Electroplating USA offers three different sizes of Leak Free® Brush Plating Systems to meet various requirements. The Ultima model accommodates up to six different plating solutions, weighing just 40 lb. and compact enough to fit through tight spaces such as submarine hatches. The Noble model supports two plating solutions and weighs only 20 lb., while the Select model handles one plating solution and weighs just 5 lb. All units are encased in heavy-duty rollover Polypropylene watertight, crush-proof cases, ensuring durability and portability.

In addition to the new system, ElectroplatingUSA provides a range of patented anodes tailored for different surfaces and geometries. The company's Leak Free Shaft anodes offer a customizable solution for unique diameters, providing unmatched versatility to meet diverse customer needs.

With more than seven years of expertise, ElectroplatingUSA has established itself as a leader in the development of brush electroplating systems. The company is dedicated to providing comprehensive electroplating supplies, making advanced technology accessible to businesses and professionals worldwide.

For more information about Electroplating USA and their Leak Free® Brush Plating System, please visit https://electroplatingusa.com

About Electroplating USA

Electroplating USA is a pioneering provider of electroplating supplies, specializing in innovative brush electroplating systems. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, the company offers cutting-edge solutions to industries and professionals worldwide. Learn more at https://electroplatingusa.com or contact 603 380 3194 or [email protected] [email protected]

Media Contact

A. Ildeniz, ElectroplatingUSA, 1 603 380 3194, [email protected], https://electroplatingusa.com

SOURCE ElectroplatingUSA