Electrostatic Spray Drying: A Drying Alternative for Thermosensitive Products (2-Part Series), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about Electrostatic Spray Drying (ESD) and its applications for temperature-sensitive materials in a two-part webinar. The speakers will introduce the ESD technology — a drying process that overcomes the limitations of conventional spray drying and lyophilization in producing powders; and describe the advantages of this technology in various application areas. From food to pharmaceutical products, there are many limitations of these currently employed technologies that restrict manufacturers from adopting these technologies into their manufacturing processes. This innovative new ESD technology revolutionizes the manufacturing processes, transportation, and storage of thermally-sensitive materials.

