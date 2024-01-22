Electrostatic Spray Drying: A Drying Alternative for Thermosensitive Products (2-Part Series), Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about Electrostatic Spray Drying (ESD) and its applications for temperature-sensitive materials in a two-part webinar. The speakers will introduce the ESD technology — a drying process that overcomes the limitations of conventional spray drying and lyophilization in producing powders; and describe the advantages of this technology in various application areas. From food to pharmaceutical products, there are many limitations of these currently employed technologies that restrict manufacturers from adopting these technologies into their manufacturing processes. This innovative new ESD technology revolutionizes the manufacturing processes, transportation, and storage of thermally-sensitive materials.
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover Electrostatic Spray Drying (ESD) and its applications for sensitive materials in a two-part webinar. Historically, drying and producing powders was accomplished by lyophilization, a time-consuming batch process, or conventional spray drying, a process that uses high temperatures. ESD is an innovative new continuous drying process for drying thermally-sensitive materials that cannot tolerate conventional spray drying temperatures.
In this two-part webinar series, attendees will learn about ESD and its applications from experts. The speakers will introduce the ESD technology — a drying process that overcomes the limitations of conventional spray drying and lyophilization in producing powders; and describe the advantages of this technology in various application areas. From food to pharmaceutical products, there are many limitations of these currently employed technologies that restrict manufacturers from adopting these technologies into their manufacturing processes. This innovative new ESD technology revolutionizes the manufacturing processes, transportation, and storage of thermally-sensitive materials.
Join experts from Fluid Air, Katherine Buzecky, Process Engineering Leader, and Dr. Jyothi, Senior Process Scientist, to learn how the ESD technology works and the applications in which it can be used.
Part 1: Monday, February 12, 2024 @ 11am – 12pm EST – Technology Overview
Part 2: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 11am – 12pm EST – Applications Overview
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Electrostatic Spray Drying: A Drying Alternative for Thermosensitive Products (2-Part Series).
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article